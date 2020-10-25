Withdrawing the Turkish Observation Points are a Spoke in the Wheel of the Conspiring Turkish Regime

… And the Last Falling Mulberry Leaf Revealing its Blatancy!

After the promises made by the Turkish regime to push back the tyrant of Ash-Sham to areas behind the Turkish observation points; autumn comes to remove the last mulberry leaf that was covering its blatancy. The Turkish regime withdrew its observation points located within the areas controlled by the tyrant of Ash-Sham after the Turkish regime helped it in that. And with the complicity of the factional system associated with it, showing everyone that the Turkish regime did not keep any promise and did not observe any covenant; they are all gone; and with it went the hopes of some for a near return to their homes and livelihoods after it successfully accomplished its interim mission.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the Abode of Islam:

There is no doubt that the withdrawal of the Turkish observation points is a reflection of understandings between the Turkish and Russian regimes, and there is no doubt that the role of the Turkish regime is not over yet. And it will not end until the return of all regions to the control of the tyrant of Ash-Sham and the completion of the political solution stage that America is planning in order to eliminate Ash-Sham revolution, for it is the one that has always emphasized in all its agreements with the criminal Russian regime on the territorial integrity of Syria. Also it emphasized what they called “fighting terrorism”, and terrorism in their view is every act that contradicts their plans, policies and orientations. The role of the Turkish regime was and still is to restrict the people of Ash-Sham and take away their decision, in order to facilitate the elimination of their revolution and bring them back to the fold of slavery again.

O Muslims in the Blessed Land of Ash-Sham:

Everyone has realized that the people of Ash-Sham Revolution will not hesitate to sacrifice, for the people of Ash-Sham have sacrificed all that is dear and precious for ten years, and they will neither lack the capabilities nor sincerity to reach their desired goal of overthrowing the criminal regime and establishing the rule of Islam. The possibilities are there, but are shackled and frozen.

But what the people of Ash-Sham need after their trust in Allah (swt) and holding fast to his strong rope, is the awareness of the international conspiracies that crippled their revolution and paralyzed its movement. So it was necessary to have an aware and sincere political leadership that corrects the path, restores the decision and leads the ship of the revolution to safety amid these crashing waves, walking with insight, by adopting a clear political project emanating from the doctrine of Islam, so that this project serves as a compass that prevents the ship from deviating from its course; and prevent the “manipulators” from pushing the ship behind the policies and agendas of the kaffir West, because the absence of a clear political project will enable the enemies of the revolution to impose their projects and plans on it, and this is what we have emphasized over and over since the beginning of the revolution.

It was necessary for the people of Ash-Sham to realize their ship before it sinks. And to take the effective remedy if they want for the revolution to be cured from illnesses that burdened its body that still suffers from its symptoms.

Allah (swt) says: يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ قَدْ جَاءَتْكُمْ مَوْعِظَةٌ مِنْ رَبِّكُمْ وَشِفَاءٌ لِمَا فِي الصُّدُورِ وَهُدًى وَرَحْمَةٌ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ “O mankind, there has to come to you instruction from your Lord and healing for what is in the breasts and guidance and mercy for the believers” [Yunus: 57]

Ahmad Abdul Wahab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Wednesday, 24th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

21/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 02