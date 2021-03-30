Withdrawing from the Istanbul Agreement is not Enough, but all Laws which Originate from the West Must Be Abolished!

The government announced its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention prepared by the Council of Europe to suppress violence against women. 46 countries had signed the ill-fated agreement, but it has only entered into force in 32 countries so far. Although they signed the agreement, 11 other countries failed to implement it, including England, Bulgaria and Hungary. We must also mention here that the agreement was accepted in the Turkish People’s Assembly by agreement between all the parties entering the parliament, and this agreement did not bring anything but destruction, chaos and disasters to Muslims like all other laws imported from Europe. Millions of men were expelled from their homes and hundreds of them were imprisoned for slander and defamation based on the woman’s statements. Violence and murder against women increased, the rate of marriage decreased, divorce cases increased, sexual deviations were supported and included in the scope of protection, and mediation between spouses was considered a crime, and the chemistry of the family unit and society was disrupted due to the implementations of projects such as the Project for the Advancement of Gender Equality in Community Education and similar practices.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey, launched last year a long campaign under the title: Islam Protects the Family, Generations and Society. As part of the campaign, we organized conferences and dialogue seminars all over Turkey, and organized events in city centers, and distributed tens of thousands of books and brochures that we had prepared. We spoke to all segments of society, especially representatives of non-governmental organizations, the media, political parties, academics and opinion-holders, and explained the harms of the Istanbul Agreement and the laws associated with it, and explained that the fundamental solution lies in the implementation of the Islamic system.

Here, we mention to those who see the government’s withdrawal from the Istanbul agreement as a victory, and we say to them: The government’s withdrawal from the agreement does not mean that it has cancelled all its secretions. On the contrary, on the same day, it was announced that a new study would be launched called the Ankara Agreement, and the withdrawal from the Istanbul Agreement does not mean the abolition of existing laws, and Law No. 6284 related to family protection and violence against women in particular, will take effect. The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) is still being implemented “with the same determination”. Thus, the withdrawal from the Istanbul agreement is nothing but an atom of ash in the eyes, and nothing has changed. As for those who oppose withdrawing from the agreement and consider it regressive and backward. We tell them: The humiliating and miserable situation of the western countries that you sing about, and in which the agreement is being implemented; is clear and not hidden. In these societies, families were destroyed, people were left to their own individuality, immorality increased, violence and sexual abuse against women and children reached its highest levels, trust disappeared, and reassurance and safety dimmed.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey mention again; the individual, family, society and generations can only be protected with Islam. Preparing the Ankara Agreement as a substitute for the Istanbul Agreement will not be a solution to the problems experienced by the individual, family and society! Vice President Fouad Aktay’s speech and saying: “We must return to our origin” can only be achieved through commitment to the Islamic creed in which we believe in and the rulings that emanate from it. So take the initiative to turn away from all human ideas and commands, and return to holding fast to Islam and its incomparable system, because it is a revelation from Allah, the Lord of the worlds. The essence of our life is Islam! And moving away from the implementation of its rulings is the major sin, cause of misery, and a life of hardship.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

9 Sha’aban 1442 – Monday, 22 March 2021

No: 11 / 1442

(Translated)