With the Approaching Centenary of the Fall of the Khilafah (Caliphate) The Land of Shaam Longs to be the Backbone of the House of Islam Again

The fall of the Khilafah State on the twenty-eighth of Rajab, 1342 AH, corresponding to the third of March 1924 CE, was not a fleeting event; It was the biggest disaster in the history of Muslims, and the biggest calamity that occurred and fell upon their heads, and it was a dangerous turning point in the life of the Islamic Ummah, and the Muslims still pay severely for their silence about this heinous crime to this day.

With the fall of their Khilafah (Caliphate), the Muslims lost living under the shade of Islam’s justice, mercy, pride and power after the Kaafir West destroyed their state and tore apart their countries, and turned all of their lands into the lands of Kufr. The man-made Kufr systems became the ones in effect and security was in the hands of Kufr after it was before under the security of Islam.

With the fall of the Khilafah, the greatest and main knot of Islam has been lifted. Religion became separated from life; this became the basis for the laws and regulations governing the life of Muslims, so the life of the Jahiliyah (pre-Islamic era) came to the fore again and unveiling returned; adultery and rape have become widespread; usury, alcohol abuse and bribery, injustice and enslavement, murder and genocide and consuming people’s money unlawfully spread, and the systems of Islam ceased to exist.

With the fall of the Khilafah, the Muslims lost their political, military, economic and geographical unity. After they were one Ummah unique from other people, and they lived in one state under the shade of one Khaleefah (Caliph), they have become divided into various parts, and they are separated by artificial borders, drawn for them by the Kafir West, and the lowest and most despicable of mankind ruled over them and made them oppressive rulers, and they extremely tortured the Muslims, and ruled them with iron fist, enslaved them and debased the noble people, Allah (swt) says:

[إِنَّ هَٰذِهِ أُمَّتُكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَأَنَا رَبُّكُمْ فَاعْبُدُونِ]

“Indeed, this nation of yours is one nation, and I am Your Lord, therefore worship Me.” [TMQ 21:92]

With the fall of the Khilafah, the Shari’a of Allah (swt) lost sovereignty over the state and society. Sovereignty became the authoritarian ruler which rules the people with iron fist under a false slogan called democracy. Thus, Sharia lost its sovereignty and the Muslims lost their authority.

With the fall of the Khilafah, the Islamic conquests stopped, and consequently the spread of the message of Islam to the world has stopped, and the Ummah lost its position of righteousness (the best people raised for mankind). The Muslims lost their status and prestige among the other nations, so their enemies ruled over them, tore up their countries, and fought their religion. This led to the domination of the capitalist ideology that afflicts the whole world with its evils and the corruption of its solutions and man-made systems.

With the fall of the Khilafah, the Muslims lost their right to benefit from their wealth, which is in the public domain. After their countries turned into arenas for struggle over wealth and securing interests, they became like orphans around the tables (set with food on it) of the depraved; they live a life of poverty and hunger, and suffer hardships in their lives and livelihoods, while bullies steal their goods and wealth.

O Muslims in Al-Shaam the abode of Dar ul Islam:

Didn’t you ask yourselves what Muslims gained from their lives under man-made regimes other than humiliation and dishonour, oppression and slavery, subjugation and dependency, a life of poverty and distress, and in the hereafter severe torment?! Allah (swt) says:

[وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَنْ ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنْكاً وَنَحْشُرُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ أَعْمَى]

“But whoever turns away from My Reminder will certainly have a miserable life, then We will raise them up blind on the Day of Judgment.” [TMQ 20:124].

The time has come for you to work hard with your brothers working to reestablish the ruling according to what Allah has revealed, and to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood. Let the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah (saw) be fulfilled on your hands so you succeed in both worlds, prevail and be pleased in this life, and in the hereafter obtain Allah’s (swt) forgiveness and His (swt) pleasure.

O Muslims in the land of the Blessed Shaam:

The Kafir West has made its fateful cause the prevention of the return of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood again, knowing that the time has come. All of us can notice that they insist on excluding Islam from the state and society, implementing man-made regulations by force, and fighting those workers who work for the sake of the Ummah‘s awakening and the establishment of the Khilafah, but its keenness will not prevent the Sun of the Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood to rise again, for it is the promise of Allah Almighty that will be fulfilled and the good tidings of His noble Messenger will be coming soon, the Messenger of Allah (saw) said: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»“Then it will be Khilafah upon the method of Prophethood.”

We ask Allah the Almighty to be among its soldiers and witnesses, and for the land of Sham to return to the abode of Dar ul Islam.

Ahmad ibn Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

1 Rajab 1442 – Saturday, 13th February 2021

No: 06 /1442

(Translated)