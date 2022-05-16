With a Collapsing Rupee and an Eruption of Inflation, Democratic Capitalist Policies Have Shoved the Economy into Intensive Care.

The Khilafah Alone Will Build an Independent Economy through Islamic Policies.

An independent nation can never be born of slavery-based economic structures, policies and regimes. What is the result of seventy years of enslaving, democratic, capitalist policies? When the international price of oil rises, the economy begins to falter, sputter and stall. When the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the dollar begins to skyrocket, whilst the Rupee plummets. When a Liquefied National Gas (LNG) deal is settled at a higher rate, the economy is in crisis. When Russia and Ukraine go to war, food becomes horrendously expensive for the common man. We ask what kind of economy is this, that is always on the ventilator, whilst people suffer empty stomachs, in scorching heat without electricity, unable to sleep at night? Moreover, Pakistan’s democratic rulers are always ready to administer the same IMF prescriptions that shoved Pakistan onto the ventilator in the first place. In fact, Pakistan’s democratic rulers have implemented destructive IMF prescriptions a full 21 times before, resulting in complete dependence on the West and the erosion of any notion of sovereignty.

Certainly, an independent nation can never be born of slavery. Pakistan’s import-dependent economy will always suffer from the dollar crisis, for which the IMF prescribes measures to strangle economic activity, in order to reduce imports, thereby reducing the dollar crisis and current account deficit. However, the required prescription is import substitution, short-term and long-term policies of industrialization for self-sufficiency and the unification of energy-rich Muslim territories into one massive state. The Khilafah alone can deliver the required prescription, whilst democratic rulers will always ensure crippling slavery to the West. An export-dependent Pakistan will always be made ready to compromise its sovereignty, forsaking even the protection of the honor of the Prophet (saw) for ‘privileges’ like GSP-Plus. Indeed, the economy of an independent nation can never be dependent on exports to the Western crusaders. It is the Khilafah alone that will end the dollar hegemony by establishing international trade upon gold and silver, instead of dollars. It is the Khilafah alone that will make the economy responsive to local needs and Shariah obligations, so that the Khilafah spreads the message of Islam through Da’wah and Jihad, with an independent foreign policy. These democratic rulers cannot even dream of such a vision, because they are accustomed to slavery.

It is high time, O Pakistan’s sincere military officers, to stop being “neutral” regarding this democratic spectacle and rid us of it, once and for all! It is you who have pledged your souls before Allah (swt) to defend the Muslims, pursuing obedience of Allah (swt) Alone and His (swt) commands above all else. You will all be presented before Allah (swt), stripped of all worldly ranks, medals and possessions, and accounted for the power Allah (swt) granted you. So come forth and grant Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Hizb ut Tahrir calls upon you with full readiness, now respond! Allah (swt) said,

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ)

“O you who believe! Answer Allah and (His) Messenger when he (the Messenger) calls you to that which will give you life, and know that Allah comes between a person and his heart. And verily to Him you shall (all) be gathered.)” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

14 Shawwal 1443 – Saturday, 14th May 2022

No: 63 / 1443