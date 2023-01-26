Widespread Electricity Blackouts in Pakistan are Evidence of the Complete Bankruptcy of the Regime

Pakistan has suffered a nationwide power outage due to a technical fault that left large swaths of the country, including the capital Islamabad, without electricity. In a statement on Twitter, the energy ministry said the system frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34am (02:34 GMT) on Monday morning, 23 January. “System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” the tweet added. Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan told a local TV channel that the national grid switches off power generation units temporarily at night during the winter to save fuel costs… The power outage in the country of more than 220 million people came amid an ongoing economic crisis. Earlier this month, the government passed a directive, asking markets and shopping centres to close by 8:30pm in order to save energy amid an escalating fuel crisis. However, the appeal was ignored. This is the second time in the last four months that Pakistan was hit by a major power breakdown. The outage in October lasted for more than 12 hours and mainly affected the southern parts of the country. (aljazeera.com)

Comment:

This news is not hot news; it is red hot! However, locally, the state of power outages in Pakistan is not urgent news. It is almost not news at all. Power outages are a part of life in Pakistan. The people and owners of shops and factories have a well-known daily schedule for the times of frequent power outages.

It can be as often as hour by hour, where the electricity comes on hourly and then shuts off hourly, throughout the day and night. This, at times, is in the main cities and in the operating factories. As for the rural areas, which constitute the largest region of Pakistan, there are times where electricity does not reach, except occasionally, whilst it does not reach many of them at all.

However, what is new this time is the power outage and the disruption of the Internet and various vital facilities in the country, including hospitals and factories, due to the complete bankruptcy of the political system in Pakistan.

Pakistan is not a country that is poor in resources, nor in energy resources. It has various resources that are sufficient to produce electricity to cover the country’s needs and more. Pakistan’s geographical location makes it divided into three geographical regions, north, central and south. In the north, there are highlands where electric energy can be produced by exploiting wind power, and in the central and south areas, there is strong sunlight throughout the day for solar energy, with rivers for hydroelectric generators and seas shores for tidal generation. This is in addition to the abundance of coal and gas for thermal generation. However, the condition of Pakistan under this failed regime is like the condition of the camel in the desert, dying of thirst, whilst carrying water on its back.

Germany celebrated 38 years without any electricity interruption, a celebration deserved by the country that has become, since 2010, one of the largest electricity exporters in the world. However, this Germany does not have enough sunshine to produce electric energy. It depends on energy sources imported from abroad, especially from Russia. However, it has become the largest exporter of energy after its self-sufficiency. It is an industrial country, whilst energy is the pillar of industry. However, the difference between energy-poor Germany and Pakistan, which is rich in energy sources, is that there are rulers in Germany who have some responsibility, striving to take care of people’s affairs, whilst the rulers of Pakistan have hegemony over the country and its people, competing for positions and plundering the country and robbing it of its resources, whilst exporting raw materials to their Western masters at cheap prices, or keeping them buried in underground, or to prevent anyone who wants to fulfill his own energy needs by various means. At a time when it was complete darkness in all of Pakistan, the Ruwaibidah (incapable) rulers were competing over positions in government and pursuing the installation of a new ruler for the Punjab province. This is their concern, and not the condition of the country, which has become like Stone Age, may Allah (swt) curse them for their turning away from guidance.

There are now a thousand reasons to motivate any sincere and aware person in the country to strive to uproot the political system in Pakistan, the rulers, the system of government and the political medium. The time has come for all the sincere people in Pakistan’s armed forces to grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, on the ruins of this bankrupt and failed system. There is no longer any excuse for any military officer to remain silent about this awful reality, that has brought the country to this extreme of deterioration.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ * وَاتَّقُوا فِتْنَةً لَا تُصِيبَنَّ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مِنْكُمْ خَاصَّةً وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ)

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:24]

Bilal Al-Muhajir – Wilayah Pakistan