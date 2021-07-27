Why Would the Bajwa-Imran Regime Prevent the Imitator of Qarmatians, Muhammad bin Salman, from Imposing Restrictions on Hajj, when It Itself is a Hired Facilitator of the Kuffar Crusaders, Imposing Restrictions on the Deen?!

Upon seeing small numbers of Muslims in the Hajj of 1442 AH, the hearts of Muslims around the world were made heavy. It is the second Hajj in a row, in which the reckless son of the Saudi King, Muhammad Bin Salman, has imposed unreasonable restrictions, under the cover of prevention of the spread of the Coronavirus. Last year only 10,000 were allowed to perform Hajj, whilst this year only 60,000 people performed Hajj, giving the Noble Ka’aba a heartbreakingly deserted look. Muhammad bin Salman has dared to do that which no previous ruler of Hijaz ever dared to do, even though Allah (swt) commanded,

[وَأَذِّن فِي النَّاسِ بِالْحَجِّ يَأْتُوكَ رِجَالًا وَعَلَى كُلِّ ضَامِرٍ يَأْتِينَ مِن كُلِّ فَجٍّ عَمِيقٍ * لِيَشْهَدُوا مَنَافِعَ لَهُمْ وَيَذْكُرُوا اسْمَ اللَّهِ فِي أَيَّامٍ مَّعْلُومَاتٍ]



“And publicly proclaim Hajj for all humanity so that they come to you on foot and mounted on lean camels from every distant point to witness the benefits in store for them, and pronounce the name of Allah during the appointed days…” [Surah Al-Hajj 22: 27-28]

The US agents of Banu Saud could have facilitated the Hajj on condition of vaccination, which millions of Muslims have fulfilled, but the Coronavirus was just an excuse and not the real reason. So, despite the Coronavirus, Banu Saud hold regular immoral functions under the General Entertainment Authority, with visas issued within three days for lewd foreigners, whilst allowing thousands of lost youth to attend.

Yet, like other rulers of Muslims, the rulers of Pakistan consider the Noble Ka’aba and the Masjid an-Nabawwi to be the private estates of Banu Saud, from which they can prevent Muslims. This is in addition to their participation in the looting of the Hujjaj, with costs spiraling to the extent that it is now unaffordable for most. Why would the Bajwa-Imran regime stop Muhammad bin Salman, when it itself is proud to be an ally of the American crusaders, supports the Saudi government in bombing the Muslims of Yemen, acts as a hired facilitator for the US plans for Kabul and surrenders Occupied Kashmir to Modi as Washington desires?Why would Pakistan’s rulers hold Muhammad bin Salman to account, when they themselves invite war from Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) by making interest payments of over Rs 3,000 billion, suspend the Hudood punishments of Allah (swt), proudly govern by British lawand restrain themselves from Jihad, whilst preventing others from seeking martyrdom or victory!

O Muslims of Pakistan and their Ulema and People of Power in Particular! The knots of Islam are relentlessly untying, with the first of them being the untying of the ruling, the abolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate), and the untying has now reached the untying of Salah and Tawwaf in the Sacred Masjid. Indeed the relentless untying will only be stopped from the point of the first untying, through the re-establishment of the Khilafah. It was the Uthmani Khilafah that operated the train service from Damascus to Hijaz to facilitate the Hujjaj in fulfilling their obligation. Yet, despite material and technological advances, the current rulers make Hajj and Umrah a business of “religious tourism,” maximizing profits and placing obstacles before the Hujjaj. Raise your voices in condemnation of this mockery of our Deen, from the minbars to the markets. Strive for the re-establishment of Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood, so that the Islamic Ummah can once again breathe easily under the Shade of Allah (swt) on the earth.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

9 Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 – Monday, 19th July 2021

No: 90 / 1442