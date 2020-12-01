Why should YOU work with Hizb ut Tahrir?!

The global project of re-establishing the Khilafah to resume the Islamic way of life has been the objective and goal of Hizb ut-Tahrir since 1953. Hizb ut Tahrir has crystallised the practical methodology of how to re-establish the state, according to the Islamic texts, whilst rejecting all Western imposed ideas.

Watch Osman Bakhash, Political Commentator from Lebanon, explain how Hizb ut Tahrir builds the Islamic idea of “one Ummah, one body” amongst the Muslims, in order to resume the Islamic way of life.

Saturday, 13 Rabi-ul Akher 1442 AH – 28 November 2020 CE