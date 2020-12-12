Who Else but the Khilafah will Compensate the Children of Syria and End the Suffering of its Women?!

The crusade is still raging in Syria, claiming innocent lives, using a deadly machine that is almost comparable to the brutality of barrel bombs and indiscriminate shelling, namely the hunger machine. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council and international aid agencies, hunger levels in Syria have increased by 42% since last year.

This war in Syria has reflected poverty and hunger on its children and women, turning into a war of empty stomachs, as an international aid organization warned that 700,000 additional children in Syria face hunger, and these new numbers mean that in the past six months, the total number of children suffering from food insecurity across the country has increased to more than 4.6 million children.

As a result of the tragic deterioration of the economic situation with the sharp collapse of the Syrian pound, which has fallen and become worthless against the dollar, nine out of ten live on two dollars a day. “An entire generation of children is at risk of becoming malnourished because their families can no longer afford to put a meal on the table,” said Sonia Khosh, Response Manager for Save the Children. Global figures also indicate an increase in the number of families in Syria that are no longer able to secure their daily sustenance. According to the United Nations High Commissioner, more than 9.3 million people suffer from hunger and lack adequate food, an increase of 1.4 million in the past six months alone, in addition to about two million others exposed to a similar fate due to the restrictions imposed on them in light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the displacement of millions inside Syria – as estimated by UNHCR to be around 6.7 million displaced people. This is in addition to their lack of adequate shelter, as many of them do not have sufficient blankets and heating fuel to survive the cold and rainy months.

Despite the negative effects that have afflicted all members of society and pushed the country to the brink of the abyss, the child remains the most affected victim, as a generation of children in Syria, who have known only hardships, destruction and deprivation, is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis even at the height of this Crusade war against the people of Ash-Sham, which has persisted for nine years. This war has also forced women to live in a cycle of despair and misery that worsens year after year with growing basic needs and the loss of the breadwinner for her and her children, to an extent that a mother would save for three weeks to buy one apple!! Or, every year, she would burn anything she can find in an attempt to keep her children warm with the increasing cold weather in the coming weeks, especially with the continued shortage of fuel and the increase in its price by 21% over previous years.

As the brutal war on the people of the Ash-Sham to abort their revolution enters its tenth year, millions of children enter the second decade of their lives surrounded by violence, death, displacement and starvation and continue to face the devastating consequences of the brutality of this war. This is the case of the children of Syria, the glimmer of their innocence has been extinguished and their childhood stolen to face the danger of being lost as they walk their early years on a path that leads them to pain, ignorance and isolation. Women in Syria are also at great risk, living under the yoke of poverty, destitution, need, and the loss of a breadwinner, in addition to being exploited in all circumstances. Throughout these years, international organizations have been and continue to report annually on the devastating impact of the regime’s continuing crimes on the most vulnerable members of society, namely children and women, after being abandoned by Muslim rulers, from whom their human feelings have been taken away, and even by the entire international community, to live their lives in these miserable conditions.

Who will compensate the children of Syria and end the suffering of its women?

The stability and security that millions of children and women dream about in Syria and in other Muslim countries where oppression and injustice are, can only be achieved under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood which is a protective shield for the entire Ummah, and will end the suffering and unite the lands and armies, and give hope to children and women of the Ummah and establishes for them a dignified, secure, and prosperous life, which can only be achieved by applying the rulings of Allah Almighty.

In conclusion, we are truthful to you, as we have always been with you. Women and children in Syria and the Muslim countries as a whole are in dire need of a political system that manages their affairs, a shepherd, a protector and a servant of its nation. So, O Allah, we ask you to grant us a Muslim ruler who fears Allah in how he serves us like Omar bin Al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, who was afraid to be asked by Allah even about an animal that stumbled on a bumpy road due to his negligence, and a ruler like Umar bin Abdul Aziz, who used to sprinkle grain to the birds so that they would not starve, so that the honor would return to the nation of Islam again, and that is not difficult for Allah.

وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاء وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ

“And that day the believers will rejoice; In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Wednesday, 24th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

09/12/2020 CE

Issue No: 1442 AH / 015