Where are the Military Officers who Will Lead the Khilafah’s Armed Forces to Defend the Honor of the Prophet ﷺ?!

The Hindu State has openly attacked the honor of the Prophet ﷺ, whilst helping its armed mobs to destroy masaajid and slaughter Muslims. Yet, Pakistan’s spineless rulers continue to exercise restraint before the butcher of Gujrat, Modi, whilst maintaining an active backdoor channel of dialogue with him.

O Pakistan’s Military Officers! Who amongst you will rise to smash the jaw of the arrogant Raja Dahir of today? Who amongst you will lead troops to seize back Occupied Kashmir from his brutal grip? Who amongst you will present his own soul for martyrdom in Jihad for the Conquest of Hind?

Grant your Nussrah now for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It alone will use the threat of armed force to protect the honor the Prophet ﷺ, forcing the Hindu idol-worshipping mushrikeen into submission, before the dominance of Islam.

#KhilafahSilencesBlasphemy

Tuesday, 08 Thul-Qi’adah 1443 AH – 07 June 2022 CE