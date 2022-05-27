When the Number One State Seeks to Regain its Position and Prestige after its Humiliating Withdrawal from Afghanistan:Data and Statistics Show that it is a Weak, Poor Country Threatened with Starvation

In a joint press release, the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that humanitarian assistance averted disaster in Afghanistan’s harsh winter months, but hunger persists across the country at all levels. A new analysis shows that about 19.7 million people, representing nearly half of Afghanistan’s population, suffer from acute hunger.

The World Food Programme’s Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Anthea Webb, added: the country’s ongoing drought, coupled with its economic crisis, indicates that the unprecedented hunger afflicting the population will continue to threaten the lives and livelihoods of millions of people across Afghanistan. She also explained that the World Food Program launched the largest humanitarian food operation in the world within months, reaching more than 16 million people so far in 2022, noting that the war in Ukraine will continue to pressure the supplies of wheat, food commodities and fuel prices in Afghanistan. The United Nations also confirmed that it needs $1.4 billion in funding this year to continue responding to emergencies, nutrition and ability to continue.

Everyone is warning of a famine that threatens the lives of millions in Afghanistan, and it mentions in its reports and statistics this terrifying number of victims, a famine that will befall Afghanistan. This is Afghanistan, the country that forced the US army to withdraw and evacuate its territory after it launched a military war against it under the slogan “war on terrorism” after the attacks of September 11, 2001, forced and inflicted a heavy loss on it, which, on the one hand, provoked great criticism, and even a harsh reprimand towards US policy. On the other hand, many doubts remain about Washington’s intentions to regain its leadership in the future. American researcher specializing in security affairs, Eli Lake, confirmed in a report published by Bloomberg News Agency that the post-withdrawal plan is for the United States to maintain an external ability to target “terrorists” in Afghanistan, which means that the United States will need Pakistan’s approval to conduct overflights over its airspace.

This is America’s set ways; it creates problems and crises and then uses its organizations to highlight its efforts to solve these problems and crises! How can it deal with a country with which it fought a fierce war, the result of which was its withdrawal while dragging behind the trails of disappointment and failure, a withdrawal followed by colonial policies using new methods?! America’s bet is to prove its leadership and domination to the world and to show its strength. This cost greatly, so it spends billions of dollars between weapons, logistical and intelligence support in order to maintain its position and impose its authority and policy. The recent bombings that claimed dozens of victims in Afghanistan is an evidence of this state’s resumption of its sophisticated intelligence work, which it attributed to the Taliban movement, to amplify the presence of ISIS so that American, Western and regional intelligence networks can continue their missions and interfere in Afghanistan. Additionally, the recent support of Ukraine in its war against Russia in exchange for its annexation of NATO, is the best evidence that this state does not care about the calamities and famines that will result from its policies that could claim millions of victims.

O our People in Afghanistan: The valor and courage you showed in your war against the United States made its soldiers withdraw, bowing their heads, disappointed, fearful and losers. This arrogant and spiteful state has not forgotten it, so it planned to make Afghanistan a weak state whose people suffer from hunger and fear under the rule of the Taliban. It is not strange for a state governed by capitalism based on securing self-interests and neglecting human and moral values, to act with arrogance and spite to secure its interests at the expense of others. It is not strange for it to spend tremendous wealth to fuel wars and impoverish people and starve them in order to maintain its image and status.

O our People in Afghanistan: What you are experiencing of food shortage, poverty, hunger and fear is not exclusive to you. Rather, most Muslim countries and the world live under this greedy capitalist system that only wanted a small group to enjoy the wealth of the world and the majority are deprived of it and even live in hardship, poverty and oppression.

If you aspire to a life of honour, then seek to be ruled by Allah’s Law, and hasten to be at the forefront in supporting your Deen and to be ruled by it in your life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood.

O our People in Afghanistan: You have forced the soldiers of the greatest country and expelled them in humiliation. You were strong in your belief, so Allah (swt) granted you victory over these enemies. So let this be your motive, and let your goal be greater and noble, and work with the sincere sons of the Ummah to remove dishonour and humiliation from the best of nations, and join hands with the leader and pioneer Hizb ut Tahrir that does not lie to you and does not lie to its people in all places. It was the advisor to you and exposed to you the plots of your enemies.

O People of Afghanistan: This time is the time for scrutiny, so find out who is sincere among you and work with them to support your Deen and raise its word, and pledge to Allah to be:

[منَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلٗا]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

So that Allah (swt) may bless you with His empowerment and victory

[إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad: 7].

Women's Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

23 Shawwal 1443 – Monday, 23rd May 2022

(Translated)