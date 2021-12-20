What is the Difference between the Banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and the Flags of Sykes-Picot?

A fifth-grade student asked Ustadh Hussein Abul-Hajj in Husan School, Ustadh Hussain a question who answered and explained to the students the difference between the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw), which unites and bonds the Islamic Ummah, and the Sykes-Picot flags created and imposed by Britain, France and Western countries on Muslim countries in order to consecrate the division between Muslims and tearing their country apart.

As a result of this answer, which Islam requires, and which expresses a truthful expression of the position of every Muslim who cherishes his religion, the mercenaries who are sympathetic to the colonizers and subsist on their polluted political funds became angry. Two committees were formed to interrogate Ustadh Hussein; a committee from the Ministry of Education and another from the Directorate of Education in the Bethlehem Governorate. During his interrogation at the school, the repressive forces surrounded the school, like the bracelet encircling the wrist, and then abducted him from the school door after coordinating with the Jewish entity to enter the town of Husan on Wednesday, 17/11/2021.

On Monday, 29/11/2021, the Palestinian Authority (PA) abducted Ustadh Anis Hamamra while he was on his way to his new school, to which he was arbitrarily transferred, for the same reason that Ustadh Hussein Abu Al-Hajj was arrested and transferred for.

The extraordinary paradox was in the words of the Director of Education and her deputy with the delegation that visited the Directorate of Education, denouncing what the PA and the Directorate of Education had done.

The Director of Education’s response was that Ustadh Hussein admitted and confessed that he made a distinction between the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and the flags of Sykes-Picot! And that their transfer from school was in order to protect them and preserve their lives!

Is it a crime to differentiate between the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and the flags of Sykes-Picot so that it is said that he admitted and confessed?!

Moreover, who do you want to protect them from? And who is threatening their lives? We have spoken with the teachers of the school in the town of Husan, and they respect and appreciate the two teachers, and the students of the school love them, and the people of the town of Husan honor Islam and glorify its rituals, so who is threatening their lives other than the PA and its thugs?!

We want to know what angered the Minister of Education, Marwan Awartani, in talking about the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and what angered the Director of Education, Nasreen Amr, in talking about the flags and borders of Sykes-Picot? Or are Ustadh Hussein’s words inconsistent with the Palestinian curriculum, which is monitored and observed by the Jewish entity and the European Union?!!

Let these people answer us, why is there nothing in the Palestinian curriculum about the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw)?! Why were Khalid ibn al-Walid, may Allah be pleased with him, the commander Salah al-Din, the Battle of Khaybar and the rule of Saad ibn Muadh on Bani Qurayza… why were they excluded from the curriculum?! Why were the verses of jihad for the sake of Allah omitted?!

Why do they not want Muslim children to understand that the existing borders in Muslim countries are the borders drawn by colonialism?!

Why is it not taught in the curriculum that the liberation of Bait Al-Maqdis can only happen by jihad for the sake of Allah and the assembly of the Islamic Ummah under a divine leader who rules it with Islam and leads it to eradicate the Jewish entity from its roots?! Why not tell them what British documents revealed about Colonel Mark Sykes’ apology to his supervisors for the poor drawings of the Arab flags because he drew them in a rush?!

Why is the curriculum keen to highlight Western values and concepts that contradict Islam? and intend to obliterate the Islamic identity in which dignity and unity are present?!

O our People in the Blessed Land:

The real criminal who must be held accountable is the one who wants to strip the sons of Muslims from their religion and the banner of their Messenger (saw).

The real criminal is the one who implants in the sons of Muslims the reverence for the borders and flags of Sykes-Picot that tore the Islamic Ummah apart.

The real criminal is the Palestinian Authority and its security services, which have become a malicious tool that works to destroy the people of Palestine in all fields. It has provided cover for Western institutions that work to demolish our homes and families, and it is enough for you to look at what education and educational curricula have developed to, look at the media institutions and their role in spreading vice and corrupting values, and look at the security establishment that has become a security arm of the occupation, which is sufficiently confirmed by what you are witnessing today of a simultaneous campaign launched by the PA and the Jewish entity against the “resistance”, and in return it provides cover for criminals, murderers and major drug traffickers to destroy society and sow the seeds of sedition.

Hussein al-Sheikh and Rajoub say there is no such thing as the resistance’s weapon, but what about the weapons of criminals, murderers and drug dealers?! Why don’t the PA and its security services direct their campaign against criminals, murderers and criminal heads who promote drugs?!

Answer us, why did you arrest Ustadh Hussein Abul-Hajj and Ustadh Anis Hamamra? And for whose interest do you arrest the advocates of Islam and pursue them in all the cities of the West Bank?! As for the agents and murderers, their hands are free to spread corruption in the land!

Honorable judges: Your mission is to establish justice and be fair to the oppressed, and we deem you far above to be a tool in the hands of the corrupt PA’s apparatuses.

Is it not a crime and corruption to submit to the dictates of the unjust security services that are hostile to Islam and its Da’wah carriers?! And you know the most about its corruption, so why do you provide cover for its crimes?

We ask the judge of the Bethlehem Court, why do you refuse to release Ustadh Hussein Abu Al-Hajj? What crime did he commit to keep him in detention until the time of writing this statement? Is calling for Muslim unity a crime?! Is talking about the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw) a crime?! Is talking about Britain and France’s role in tearing up the Islamic world a crime?! Is talking to students about the role of agents in perpetuating division among Muslims a crime?!

Why don’t you look at the crimes of the Ministry of Education against our children, isn’t its submission to the dictates of the enemies of Islam and its change of curricula to detach our children from their religion, and instilling Western values and concepts in them, isn’t that a crime and what a crime? Don’t you see that the goal of all this and that is to protect the occupation and perpetuate its existence? Do you not see what is going on around you? the Jewish entity is expanding like an octopus, and their president announces its religious celebrations from the Ibrahimi Mosque, and this has dangerous implications for the city of Khalil al-Rahman.

Do you not realize who enabled the Jewish entity and provided it with the cover to spread its settlements everywhere? Is it not the Palestinian Authority through its security coordination?! Are they not the rulers of the Muslims, the normalizing agents?!

O People in the Blessed Land:

The Palestinian Authority, the puppet rulers, the Jewish entity, America, and the colonialists are infuriated by the rise of Islam and are fighting its call. So, raise your voices and declare it loud that your banner is the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and that you are part of the original Islamic Ummah. And fill the hearts of the enemies of Islam with fury by your support of your Lord and your religion through the work to establish the Khilafah (caliphate) that establishes the religion, ends the colonialists’ influence, and liberates Palestine.

(وَيَوْمَئِذٍ ‌يَفْرَحُ ‌الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ)

“And that day the believers will rejoice; In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.” [Ar-Rum: 4-5].

And, there is no consolation on that day for the hypocrites and traitors.