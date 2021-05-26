What if this is our LAST Ramadan?!

This talk encourages us to reflect on whether this could have been our last Ramadan before we are faced with death, and if so then what changes should we make in our life to prepare ourselves for our journey to the Akhirah and to be ready to meet our Rabb, Allah (swt) and answer His questions on the Day of Judgment as to whether we fulfilled the purpose for why He created us.

Dr Nazreen Nawaz

Director of the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office

Sunday, 20 Mubarak Ramadan 1442 AH – 02 May 2021 CE

