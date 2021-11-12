What did Erdogan Hope for in Rome and What did He Find in Return?

The G-20 Summit, held in Rome under the Italian presidency, has ended. After the two-day summit, the 61-item final statement signed by the G20 members was published. Although the agenda of the meeting for the world was based on fossil fuel-based energy and global warming, Turkey’s eyes focused on the Biden-Erdogan meeting.

Before his election, US President Biden made speeches criticizing the Turkish government, and after taking office he did not meet with President Erdogan for a long time, which means that he considered Turkey inferior and insignificant in terms of diplomatic relations.

Biden first called Erdogan in April, telling him he would recognize the 1915 Armenian events as a “genocide,” humiliating Turkey. The second meeting was held face to face at the NATO meeting in Brussels, and in this meeting, Biden stated that he wanted to employ Turkey in Afghanistan after the American withdrawal.

At the G-20 summit held in Rome, Biden and Erdogan held a face-to-face meeting for the second time. However, Erdogan only made superficial statements in the press conference held after the meeting and did not say anything concrete about the S-400 issue, the F-35 and F-16 issue, or Turkey’s position in Afghanistan. On the support of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party / People’s Protection Units in northern Syria, which represents a threat to Turkey, he said we regret the support provided by the United States to terrorist organizations in Syria.

On the other hand, US President Biden did not mention Turkey or his meeting with Erdogan in his post-summit press conference. This indicates that the Biden-Erdogan meeting did not produce a satisfactory result for Turkey.

How would it ever be? It is clear that relations between Turkey and the United States are not in Turkey’s benefit or interest. Despite being humiliated every time by US presidents, Turkish officials still view the US as a “friend and ally”. This indicates that Turkey’s rulers are working to protect the interests of American colonialism and Western Kuffar in order to protect their seats instead of protecting the interests of the Turkish people and Muslims.

It is a difficult task to strike the great powers, especially to challenge the great colonial powers, it requires faith, will, perseverance and strength. Is he who turns his back on Islam, erases the rulings of Islam from his life, cuts off his connection with his Lord, turns his back on his nation, and accepts humiliation and defeat for the sake of status and worldly interests, can he show that courage and lead the oppressed peoples?!﴿إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ أُولَٰئِكَ فِي الْأَذَلِّينَ﴾“Indeed, those who oppose Allah and His Messengers, they are among the lowest.” [TMQ Surah Al-Mujadilah: 20]

Without any doubt, such leadership was not and will not be except for a state based on the method of the Prophethood, which is the Khilafah Rashida (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) State and at the hands of the Khalifah (Caliph) who will rule that state. At that time, the Muslims, Allah willing, will feel comfortable and will have dignity and strength very soon, and then the United States and the colonial West will see what the true meaning of a great state is. We ask Almighty Allah to make that soon.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

25 Rabi’ I 1443 – Monday, 1st November 2021

No: 04 / 1443

(Translated)