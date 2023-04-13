What can STOP the Desecration of Al Aqsa Except the Mobilisation of the Muslim Army Under the Leadership of the Khilafah?!

Jerusalem, terrorising Muslim worshippers. They used stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas to force Palestinians out of the mosque and compound, causing suffocation to the men, women, elderly and children who were inside the building. They then set about brutally and mercilessly beating the worshippers with batons and rifles. Dozens were injured and over 400 were arrested. Jewish settlers were then allowed into the compound under police protection. It was reported that the Jewish forces also prevented medics from entering the mosque to treat the injured Palestinians. One medic was attacked by the Jewish police officers and wounded outside one of the mosque gates. The Zionist forces also raided the mosque the following night while Muslims were praying. During Ramadan, Jewish authorities have been removing worshippers from Al Aqsa Mosque every night after the Taraweeh prayer ends around 9 pm and restricting who can enter the site. They also regularly empty the mosque of Palestinians outside the five prayers, especially after the Fajr prayer to ensure visits by Jewish settlers are able to take place daily and freely.

Comment:

The desecration of Al Aqsa and terrorising of Muslim worshippers has become an annual ritual for the criminal Jewish entity, aimed at humiliating Palestinian Muslims and exerting their authority further over the Islamic holy sites and the Blessed Land of Palestine. Last Ramadan, more than 300 Palestinians were arrested and at least 170 wounded as Jewish forces stormed the Al Aqsa compound, while the previous Ramadan, 100’s of Palestinians were injured when Jewish officers raided the sacred site, again using stun grenades, rubber coated steel bullets and stun grenades against worshippers.

What greater humiliation can there be than a criminal occupation controlling who enters and worships at the 3rd holiest site for Muslims, and the place of Al-Isra wal Miraj from where our beloved Prophet (saw) ascended to the heavens!

Ramadan used to be the month of victory after victory for this Ummah and this noble Deen under the rule of Islam. The Battle of Badr, the liberation of Makkah, the Muslim conquest of Andalusia, the Battle of Ain Jalut, the Battle of Hattin that led to the liberation of Jerusalem and Palestine from the Christian crusaders – all bear testament to the great victories that Muslim achieved when they ruled under the system and laws of Allah. But today in the absence of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the Ummah is afflicted with tragedy after tragedy, humiliation after humiliation.

Yes, sadaqa is important for those suffering from hardships and afflictions, but what can dollars and pounds do to protect the Muslims of Palestine from the bullets and bombs of the murderous Jewish entity or to liberate the Blessed Land of Palestine? Of course, dua is vital to beg of Allah to protect our Ummah and to grant us victory over our enemies – but the Prophet (saw) said:

«والَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ، لَتَأْمُرُنَّ بالْمَعْرُوفِ، ولَتَنْهَوُنَّ عَنِ المُنْكَرِ، أَوْ لَيُوشِكَنَّ اللَّه أَنْ يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عِقَابًا مِنْهُ، ثُمَّ تَدْعُونَهُ فَلا يُسْتَجابُ لَكُمْ»

“By the one in whose hand is my soul, you must enjoin good and forbid evil, or else Allah will soon send punishment upon you. Then, you will call upon Allah and it will not be answered for you.”

How will Allah (swt) answer our duas for the protection of our Ummah and liberation of our lands unless we speak out against the rule by Kufr in our lands under these current regimes and call for that which the Prophet (saw) described as the shield and guardian of this Ummah and defender of this Deen – the Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood?

The occupation of Palestine is maintained by an army, and nothing but the mobilisation of the Muslim army will liberate it. And this will not happen under the current regimes of the Muslim world who have normalised relationships with the Jewish entity, trade with it, and are the first line defence to this criminal occupation. These Muslim rulers and regimes have sold their souls to gain favour with their Western masters!

So we turn our cries and our pleas to the sons of the Muslim armies – the ones who Allah (swt) has ordained with the duty of protecting this Ummah and Islam. How much of this humiliation can you bear – of the enemies of Islam desecrating Al-Aqsa and exerting their authority over this Blessed land? How much more of this heartbreak are you willing to bear of seeing your brothers and sisters slaughtered by this brutal occupation? Do you not wish to be our modern day Salahuddin Ayubi – the hero of this Ummah, the ones who will enjoy the honour and legacy of liberating this Blessed land from the clutches of its oppressors? Then break your allegiance to these treacherous Muslim regimes and give your Nussrah, your material support to the establishment of the Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood which will mobilise you to liberate Al-Quds and all of our occupied Muslim lands, securing immense rewards for you in the Hereafter Biithnillah. It is a state that will bring honour to your name, establish security for your Ummah, and bring victory after victory once again for your noble Deen Biithnillah.

The Prophet (saw) said:

«طُوبَى لِلشَّامِ» فَقُلْنَا: لِأَيٍّ ذَلِكَ يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ؟ قَالَ: «لِأَنَّ مَلَائِكَةَ الرَّحْمَنِ بَاسِطَةٌ أَجْنِحَتَهَا عَلَيْهَا»

“How blessed is al-Sham!” The Companions (ra) asked, “Why is that?” The Messenger (saw) replied, “I see the angels of Allah spreading their wings over al-Sham.” Ibn Abbad (ra) added, “And the Prophets lived therein. There is not a single inch in al-Quds (Jerusalem) where a Prophet has not prayed or an angel not stood.”

Dr. Nazreen Nawaz

Director of the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir