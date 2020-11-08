We Will Continue to Repel the Attack on Islam and its Messenger ﷺ

As soon as the march and the protest organised by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon ended, on Friday 13 Rabii’ al-Awwal 1442 AH corresponding to 30/10/2020 CE, in front of the French Embassy in Beirut, in support of Islam and its Prophet ﷺ, after the attack by the President of France Macron against Islam, and saying that publishing the drawings offensive to the Prophet is from freedom of opinion and expression, there was a barrage of reports in local and international newspapers, and on social media sites, writing about the event and about Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon, which organized this event. They ranged from fair, biased, deceitful and spiteful reports.

As for those who were fair, albeit conservatively, from the media and some writers, we can only appreciate their fairness, professionalism, awareness of the purity of the work, its purity and its honourable image, and its distance from the disruptive actions that some of the hired politician’s loyalists tried to link it to. But Allah (swt) turned their plots against them, and the fair reports had an effect – after the Grace of Allah Almighty– making the work reach its goal well and end in good. We extend our thanks to them. Imam Al-Bukhari narrated in Al-Adab Al-Mufrad and others on the authority of Abu Hurairah (ra) that the Prophet ﷺ said: «لا يَشْكُرُ اللَّهَ مَنْ لا يَشْكُرُ النَّاسَ» “He who does not thank the people is not thankful to Allah.”

As for the biased, deceitful and spiteful, who said that Hizb ut Tahrir: follows Turkey, and the second said: Hizb ut Tahrir is driven by Hezbollah and Iran in Lebanon to implement political agendas related to the current political situation in Lebanon, and a third who said: It is funded by so-and-so. And a fourth who said: they are followers of ISIS, because he was terrified seeing the banners of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, the Raya and Liwa’, fluttering in the sky of Beirut and its roads accompanied by the sounds of takbeer and the remembrance of the Prophet ﷺ. A fifth of those who were filled with racism had a thorn in their throats when they saw the word Wilayah of Lebanon.

As for the first, second and third, they hold these ideas because they are accustomed to subordination to regional and international states, but less than that, to black apparatus and rooms; and because of the money they live on from those countries and those apparatus and agencies, they do not know and cannot imagine that a pure party could be formed or established in this Ummah. Pure, not affiliated with a state, party, or apparatus here and there, and they think that their way of subordination, meanness and begging, is the only way to establish parties, and that leads to goals! Because they live in this state and grew up in it, it became their water and their bread!

These people seem to be new to the work of political Islam and its people, therefore they are ignorant because of it of Hizb ut Tahrir and its inception since 1953 CE, and all its publications, and its understanding of the meaning of the correct party structure, otherwise they would have known that the party considered all the paths that these parties followed in their formation were in their origin leading to failure. This is why Hizb ut Tahrir’s departure from these methods was evident in its culture first, and then in its course, steadfast in its idea and method, which stem from the pure and pristine Islamic creed, which it is based on, which molds its bearer with purity and clarity.

To all of these we address them first by the saying of Allah (swt): قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ “Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater. We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason” [Al-i-Imran: 118].

We urge them and their followers to learn about the culture of Hizb ut Tahrir, especially with regards to the issue of understanding how the party structure that the party wrote about in its book, The Structuring of a Party, so that they know how Allah (swt) honoured Hizb ut Tahrir with this clear and pure understanding, that it became an ideological party, and it will remain so by Allah’s Grace, Power and Might. Of course, the slander against Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon will not be without the known maliciousness of the Lebanese politicians, their well-known lies, their ladder-climbing and parasitism, and their attempt to harvest some fruits for the sake of calculations and interactions between the leaders of the sects and the authoritarian parties.

As for the fourth and fifth, those who: يَحْسَبُونَ كُلَّ صَيْحَةٍ عَلَيْهِمْ “they think that every shout is against them” [Al-Munafiqun: 4].

So you see them whenever they see the words, “La Ilaha Ila Allah Muhammad Rasool Allah” “There is no God but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah” raised high on a black Raya or a white Liwa’ (banners), they panicked and start to name Hizb ut Tahrir with names born decades after the party, and are being used as a pretext for striking Islam, its people and its work, they think that by doing this they can obliterate the truth, history and reality. But if they read – if they were of reason – the Seerah of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, they would know that this Raya and Liwa’ banners existed before their rags, the so-called flags, which the far and the near knows that the one who drew it and designed it by his hand is the colonial kaffir, and he divided the countries and the people on its basis, so the people of every country glorified and sanctified their flag, as if it is their history!! Al-Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah reported that Ibn Abbas said: «كَانَتْ رَايَةُ رَسُولِ اللَّهِ ﷺ سَوْدَاءَ، وَلِوَاؤُهُ أَبْيَضَ» “The Raya of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was black, and His Liwa’ was white.”

As for those whose hearts quivered from seeing the words ‘Wilayah of Lebanon’, we tell them clearly and unequivocally, yes, this spot is part of the Muslim countries, and it will remain so. Muslims ruled it, and non-Muslims lived under their rule, its identity will not be changed due to people who rule it, due to conditions of colonialism and the weakness of the Islamic State – the Khilafah (Caliphate) – at the time, and the exploitation of the enemy itself, France and its colonial allies, those conditions of weakness, to establish the Lebanese entity in its current capacity, which the likes of you would like to remove from its base and its Islamic Ummah and link it to France! Yes, the organization of the state according to a specific system established by our master Muhammad ﷺ, until the day of the march and the picket, and will continues until Allah (swt) permits the establishment of the second Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, so that the Khilafah and the caliph – who has the authority to adopt – will adopt the appropriate administrative organization for the entity of the vast state, including Lebanon. Imam Muslim narrated in his Sahih on the authority of Thawban, the helper of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «إنَّ اللَّهَ زَوَى لي الأرْضَ، فَرَأَيْتُ مَشارِقَها ومَغارِبَها، وإنَّ أُمَّتي سَيَبْلُغُ مُلْكُها ما زُوِيَ لي مِنْها» “Allah drew the ends of the world near one another for my sake. And I have seen its eastern and western ends. And the dominion of my Ummah would reach those ends which have been drawn near me.”

In conclusion, two things that must be brought to the attention:

The first: The person who wants to reduce the status of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon, when the scene frightened him: (They are a few hundred …), we say: that a few hundred of these went out to support the Prophet ﷺ, and who gave some of the right of the Messenger ﷺ on them, gave you and of your masters, cheering the French initiative, a headache… Can you show us what your thousands have done against the insult and offensive images, especially since you claim to represent the Muslims?! Whoever represents the Muslims is the one who defend the Prophet and His name ﷺ, even if he is an individual. And not the ones lying in the arms of France flirting with it while it offends their Prophet ﷺ, even if they were thousands.

The second: the argument that the Muslims outweighed between the French initiative, which has the interest of Lebanon, and the insult of France, and found the interest is in the initiative, so the ceiling of their protest was low. O short-sighted ones, the roof of Muslims in Lebanon and elsewhere is Allah (swt) and His Messenger, but those like you who are attached to the earth, do not realize such a high ceiling, and here you have seen how Muslims slapped France in the heart of Beirut and on the walls of its embassy, ​​so learn the lesson.

In conclusion, all of these people, regardless of their orientations and directions, were horrified by the situation and the scene they were not used to in the capital Beirut, which they thought for a time that it was separated from its Deen and its Ummah, and that secularism had its roots planted firm in it, but rather in all of Lebanon, and that Lebanon has become an advanced castle for the kaffir colonial West and is separated from its origin and Ummah, and its people do not rise except in the context of the desire and will of the West … To all of them we say: You failed, the voice of Islam will remain loud in the heart of Lebanon until Allah (swt) permits and sends His victory and relief. So, stand on the side of Islam and its Dawah carriers before it is too late and there is no time to escape.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Monday, 16th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

02/11/2020 CE

No: H.T.L 1442 / 03