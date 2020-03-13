We Were Neither Unclaimed nor Refugees When Khilafah Existed

99 years ago today, the Ummah has been left unsheltered when the Khilafah (Caliphate), which is the political and religious representation of the Islamic world, was abolished. Since then, the Islamic world could not manage to unite again due to the imperial powers’ domination.

Muslims living in Syria have been forced to leave their homes and lands because of nine years of massacres in their countries. Many of our Syrian brothers and sisters have been subjected to hardships across the border and during migration. Fleeing from one persecution to another and drowning in sea waters while trying to escape from the bombs… That’s exactly what the following idiom tries to underline “to go out of the frying pan, into the fire”.

After thirty-six Turkish soldiers have died in Idlib, Turkey opened its border gates to allow refugees to cross the border into European countries. Hundreds of thousands have turned up border gates and tried to cross into European countries despite all the difficulties and vital risks involved. Turkey, which contemplates and follows different politics regarding European countries in its Syria policy, has abused the refugee issue against Europe at every turn and used it as a blackmail argument. Although they know the West’s intolerance and their barbaric attitude towards refugees, there is no explanation for how the Turkish authorities could allow the refugees to cross the border. This reveals the absence of mercy and conscience. The whole world, especially the West, is taking a hostile and cruel political stance against the wave of migration caused by the massacres and atrocities of the US policy in Syria. While seeking a helping hand to reach out to them, the Muslims, who are exposed to the brutal persecution of their local collaborators and who are forced to emigrate with big difficulties, face another version of persecution during the migration. In short, it is not just the issue of refugees; Muslims all over the world are dealing with systematic torture and persecution unprecedented in history.

Did you not fear Allah when you used the Muhajirun, who were waiting the Ansar to bear a hand to them, as a blackmail argument against the European countries? You will first give way to the Muslims, whom you are responsible for, and then you will issue a call for justice and mercy to the enemy who oppresses Muslims!? This can only be explained by insincerity and disregard for the life of a Muslim.

Are you aware that you have handed the Muslims over to their butcher, instead of protecting them?

The question is: Would this be the case if there were a Caliphate state that held up the values of Muslims? Would our refugee brothers be condemned to the mercy of the oppressors? Would they have to leave their homes? If we had a Caliphate state that considers the blood, life and honour of a Muslim more cherished than its own, would the Sons of the Islamic Ummah be in the position of a blackmail argument? In short, would Muslims be derelict and unguarded? As the Prophet (peace be upon him) said in his Hadith; would the colonialist infidels have the courage to persecute Muslims if they had a shield? If we had Caliphs who are seeking honour in the presence of Allah and not in the presence of the infidel disbelievers, would the disbelievers use our lands as their own back yard?

Never! If there had been a caliph in charge of the Muslims, none of this would have happened. On March 3, 1924, the Caliphate was abolished with the helping hand and the efforts of the collaborators. It was not just the merely Caliphate that we have lost on March 3, 1924. With the loss of the Caliphate, we have lost our land, our wealth, our strength, our unity. From that day on, as Muslims, we understood what it meant to be derelict. We’ve seen what it means to be unable to uphold our values. We met with pain, tears and cruelty. Until that day, the Muslims had never been refugees in the lands of the Ummah, extending from Indonesia to Morocco. In short the suffering, tears, atrocities and occupation suffered by Muslims in the past 96 years without a caliphate is innumerable. The only and deep-rooted solution to all the problems we are experiencing is the establishment of the Khilafah Rasidah, which will take allegiance from the Muslims to rule according to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, and unite the Islamic lands under the flag of Tawheed and will take care of the Muslims.

The Rasool ﷺ said:

«إِنَّمَا الإمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Only the Imam is a shield, behind whom you fight and you protect yourself with.” (Bukhari, Muslim)

Abdullah İmamoğlu

