We warn Japan to Beware of the Consequences of Backing the Murderous Myanmar Regime in their Genocide of the Rohingya

as the Imminent Rightly Guided Khilafah will surely deal with this issue seriously

Japan has followed India, another agent of the belligerent West, in backing the Myanmar regime regarding the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims. Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, Ichiro Maruyama, shamelessly said a few days ago at a press conference that there was no genocide in Myanmar, rather a ‘counter-terrorist crackdown’ on the Jihadist organization ‘Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army’ (Reuters, January 15, 2020)!

The nightmarish accounts of widespread rape, mass killings and burning to the ground of whole villages, and the fleeing of 740,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh have all been discarded by Japan in light of the anti-terrorism narrative promoted globally by the crusader West. In fact, Japan’s official position on the Rohingya genocide is not a ‘rejection’ per se, rather ‘endorsement’ of the wholesale slaughtering of the Rohingya Muslims to fit more into the US-led ‘war on Islam’. It is very sad that Japan has forgotten the warm relation it had with the Ottoman Khilafah (Caliphate) during the time of Sultan Abdul Hamid Khan and their famous emperor Meiji who transformed Japan from an isolationist feudal state to an industrialized world power.

Unlike the Emperor Meiji who was a visionary leader and had keen interest on Islam, since Japan’s defeat to America, the subservient rulers of Japan have been taking their country on a downward spiral by blindly following the path of America’s big lie and deception. Thus, we saw them dispatch their troops in US’s war to Afghanistan which was based on lies. And now, we see the Japanese government shamelessly justifying the killings of Muslims under the pretext of fighting the so-called ‘Islamic terrorism’.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh, wants to send a strong message to Japan that it must not heedlessly support the brutality against the Rohingya Muslims. Even though they are now weak and oppressed due to the treachery and incompetence of our nation-state rulers, this vulnerability is going to end as their true guardian and protector, the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, is about to be reestablished by the will of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala very soon. The imminent Khilafah state will surely deal appropriately with Myanmar for the oppression it is committing on our beloved Ummah, and will also bring those countries to account that have backed this hate-filled belligerent country. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «إِنَّمَا الإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Verily the Imam is but a shield from behind which the people fight and by which they protect themselves.” [Muslim]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Thursday, 28th Jumada I 1441 AH

23/01/2020 CE

Ref: 1441 / 12