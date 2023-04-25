We Salute You on Eid ul-Fitr

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya would like to extend the warmest greetings on the blessed Eid ul-Fitr to the Muslims in Kenya and the whole world in general.

This blessed Eid comes while the brutal Jewish entity is committing brutalities on our beloved brothers and sisters in Al-Qudus; first of qibla of the Ummah and the Land of Israa’. Sadly, the broad light brutality committed by Jewish forces has not yet boiled neither the hearts nor the veins of the Muslim leaders and their armies! The Muslims leaders who in fact are Ruwaibaidha have been backing day by day the Jewish vicious schemes such as normalization of their relationship with this apartheid Zionist state. The issue of Palestine like any other issue witnessed globally will never be resolved by holding ‘urgent meetings’ of the UN Security Council or empty rhetoric statements from Riyadh, Tehran, Islamabad or Istanbul. We need Khilafah (Caliphate) that will mobilize the Muslim armies to uproot the murderous Jewish entity liberating not only the occupied Palestine but all Muslim lands. The Khilafah too will resolve all social, economic and political problems in the world with permanent and profound solution Bi’idhnillah.

Finally we pray to Allah (swt) to accept our righteous deeds and guide us to next year’s Eid while we are under the shade of the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) upon the methodology of the Prophethood, that will unite all Muslim lands in the world under the flag of ‘Laa ilaha illa Allah Muhammad Rasul Allah’.

[لِلَّهِ الأمْرُ مِنْ قَبْلُ وَمِنْ بَعْدُ وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ]

“The decision of the matter, before and after is only with Allah, and on that Day, the believers will rejoice at the Victory of Allah.” [Ar-Rum: 4]

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Statement

28 Ramadan 1444 – Wednesday, 19th April 2023

No:AH 09 / 1444