We Cannot Deny Our Responsibility, Nor Neglect Our Duty

When the Khilafah (Caliphate) was abolished at the hands of the colonialists and their agent Mustafa Kemal one hundred years ago, some from the ulema stood up to reject this crime against Allah, His Messenger (saw) and all of the Muslims, while others were defeated and accepted this new reality in the spirit of modernisation. Few understood the horror that was about to befall the world for the next century.

Instead of outright rejecting Secularism and declaring it as the absolute opposite of Islam, that it was an exclusively European compromise solution to end Europe’s centuries of bloodshed and oppression of the church, and that it has no intellectual foundation; and as such it is demonstrably false; yes, instead of stating this true word in the face of falsehood, some from the Muslim Ummah accepted it as a new status quo, and even championed it, expecting it to bring a new bright future for the Muslim world, as they believed it had brought enlightenment to the Europeans.

The sad truth is that Europe and its colonies only went from one state of darkness to another. But with their zealous colonial ambition and the absence of the Khilafah to prevent their excesses overseas, they dragged the whole world into the abysmal oppression that we see today. Unfortunately, for the world the vast majority of Muslims passively stood by as their Khilafah was dismantled by the secular colonialist agents, as they did not comprehend the danger that the secular and atheist European creeds could bring to the world, if left unchecked.

We as an Ummah have therefore witnessed a century of oppression and wars, destruction and slavery, misery and exploitation. We saw the Capitalists and Communists corrupt their own people and everyone else they managed to get their hands on. We saw their destructive rivalry about to annihilate humanity over and over again; with no end to this cycle of violence and despair. Truly these evil man-made ideologies are materialistic to their core; giving no value to humanity, whether at home or abroad.

A hundred years ago we were unaware of the impending doom, but today we can see it clearly as the sun. Today the secular ideology dominates all corners of the world, despite its false belief, and in spite of its utter failure to improve the lives of anyone but a tiny elite few. It has free reign because there is no one to hold it to account, to prevent its war machine pillaging the globe. We know of its duplicitous hypocrisy, but have no platform to declare it to the world. We have detailed solutions to all their societal, economic and human problems, but we have no way to demonstrate the truth of our way of life, Islam. We have the resources and strength to carry the world out of its miserable condition and stand up to the tyrant colonial invaders, but we have tied our own hands by accepting their secular agent rulers and their artificial borders between our lands.

We are the Ummah of Muhammad (saw) whom we love and whom they regularly insult to arrogantly demonstrate their power over us. But for how long? Is a century of humiliation not enough? Is there any way to end the oppression, guide humanity into the light and attain dignity in this life and the next without submitting to the rule of Allah and reviving the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw)?

This is what Hizb ut Tahrir calls you to. To work to establish the Khilafah on the way of Prophethood, as it was He (saw) who showed us the way. We must not make the same mistake of those who watched the Khilafah be destroyed, unaware of what was to come in its wake. They did not treat this treacherous act as an existential threat and a vital issue for the world. But we do know what evil has occurred in the world without a Khilafah Islamic state in it. We do know the fallacy of the secular democratic model and its inability to solve the most basic of human problems.

Imam al-Mawardi said in his famous book, Al-Ahkam Al-Sultaniah:

“الْإِمَامَةُ مَوْضُوعَةٌ لِخِلَافَةِ النُّبُوَّةِ فِي حِرَاسَةِ الدِّينِ وَسِيَاسَةِ الدُّنْيَا، وَعَقْدُهَا لِمَنْ يَقُومُ بِهَا فِي الْأُمَّةِ وَاجِبٌ بِالْإِجْمَاعِ”

“The Imamate is constituted for the succession of the Prophethood in guarding the Deen, and running the worldly affairs; and its contract for the one who undertakes its responsibility in the Ummah is an obligation by Consensus.”

We call upon you to Establish it before we are held to account for neglecting this most eminent of responsibilities, upon which all other obligations are based.

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Press Release

8 Rajab 1442 – Saturday, 20th February 2021

No: AH / 10 1442