War on Hizb ut Tahrir Means War on Islam and Muslims

It was reported that 29 women were arrested on 10 September on suspicion of having links with Hizb ut Tahrir, then 10 people were arrested on 15 September, and 12 people were arrested on 17 September. This news was published on the official websites of the Ministry of the Interior and the Department of Internal Affairs. This is happening a month before the presidential elections and at the time when the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Accordingly, these events are in any case connected with Russia or with pro-Russian forces in Uzbekistan. And its connection with Russia is that Mirziyoyev’s regime should not weaken the war on Islam and Muslims to please Moscow. It is therefore possible that the Uzbek government is publishing such frightening news to appease Russia and ease its electoral pressures, or it could be pressure from pro-Russian forces in the political elite and among the security forces of Uzbekistan in order to force Mirziyoyev into full submission to Russia; Because Mirziyoyev’s regime is not as strong as the Jew Karimov’s regime, since Mirziyoyev has not yet managed to sufficiently consolidate his power, due to the fact that his political circle is weaker, both America and Russia are trying to use this to their own advantage, i.e. to put Uzbekistan under their complete control.

However Muslims suffer and are sacrificed for the benefit of the Uzbek government and the puppet political elite that seeks to appease the colonial Kafir. Under the cover of the war on extremism and terrorism, Islam and Muslims are made vulnerable to persecution and an attempt is made to prevent them from reviving upon the basis of Islam, as the desire of Uzbek Muslims to lead an Islamic life is increasing. The additional impetus for this was America’s defeat in Afghanistan, which boosted Muslims’ confidence in their own strength. That is why Hizb ut Tahrir, which has been operating in Uzbekistan for nearly 25 years with the aim of reviving Muslims on the basis of Islam, has remained the main target of the Uzbek government. Hizb ut Tahrir constantly calls on the government of Uzbekistan to abandon false democracy, sever relations with any Kafir state, hold fast to the rope of Allah, fear Allah, rely on Him Alone, help restore the rulings of Islam back to life, love the Ummah and tell them the truth and not lie to them.

The party has never attempted to seize power by force anywhere in the country nor has the people been called upon to do so; because this contradicts the method of our Prophet peace be upon him. How can the party be an extremist organization?!

All this indicates that the government of Uzbekistan is powerless before the ideas and concepts of Hizb ut Tahrir. And the party will continue its work to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) State, which, Allah willing, guarantees the resumption of the Islamic life, and it cannot be stopped by intimidation of the oppressors, nor by the blaming of the blamers, nor by the loss of property and lives. As it is sufficient what Allah (swt) says:

[فَانتَقَمْنَا مِنَ الَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُوا وَكَانَ حَقّاً عَلَيْنَا نَصْرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Then We inflicted punishment upon those who persisted in wickedness. For it is Our duty to help the believers.” [TMQ Surah Ar-Rum: 47]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

15 Safar 1443 – Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

No: 05 / 1443

(Translated)