Visits of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon to his Eminence the Mufti of Rashaya and the Western Bekaa, and his Eminence the Mufti of Zahle and the Central Bekaa

Against the background of the following acts, the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon, and in cooperation with the Events Authority in the Bekaa region, a delegation from the Committee and the Events Authority visited His Eminence, the Mufti of Rashaya and the Western Bekaa, Sheikh Dr. Wafiq Hijazi, on January 14, 2023. The delegation also visited His Eminence, the Mufti of Zahle and the central Bekaa, Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Ghazawi, on 18 January 2023.

The discussion focused during the visits on the importance of working to heal the rift in the Ummah and the apparent differences between opinions, and to uplift the injustice that befell on Islam and its people in Lebanon and elsewhere, by working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood, which is the promise of Allah Almighty to His faithful and working servants,

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious.” [An-Nur 24:55].

And His Prophet (saw) gave glad tidings of the phases and form of governance in the Ummah, as narrated by Al-Nu’man bin Bashir with a good chain of narrators, who said: The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«تكونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فيكم ما شاء اللهُ أن تكونَ، ثم يَرْفَعُها اللهُ تعالى، ثم تكونُ خلافةٌ على مِنهاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ ما شاء اللهُ أن تكونَ، ثم يَرْفَعُها اللهُ تعالى، ثم تكونُ مُلْكاً عاضّاً، فتكونُ ما شاء اللهُ أن تكونَ، ثم يَرْفَعُها اللهُ تعالى، ثم تكونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً فيكونُ ما شاء اللهُ أن يكونَ، ثم يَرْفَعُها اللهُ تعالى، ثم تكونُ خلافةً على مِنهاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ»

“Prophethood shall remain among you as long as Allah wills. He will bring about its end and follow it with Khilafah on the method of Prophethood for as long as He wills and then bring about its end. Kingship shall then follow, to remain as long as Allah wills and then come to an end. There shall then be monarchical despotism which shall remain as long as Allah wills and come to an end upon His decree. There will then emerge Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.” Then he was silent…And the Ummah today is undoubtedly under forced rule, after it has gone through all the previous stages, so what is expected today is that Khilafah that is similar to the first Khilafah on the method of the Prophethood.

The delegation stated that Hizb ut Tahrir is working in more than fifty countries to establish the Islamic state in which the system of government will be Khilafah on the method of the Prophethood and only then will these differences recede and the Ummah will then be reunited as it was, because the order of the ruling Imam-Caliph is as it is in the fundamentalist rules, his order removes the dispute, and his command is enforceable, outwardly and inwardly, and it isn’t possible to imagine a true existence of Islam in reality without a state that protects its creed, implements its provisions, and carries it a message to the worlds, so the rule of Islam revolves with the caliphate wherever it revolves, so if the Khilafah exists, then it exists, and if the Khilafah exists then its ruling doesn’t exist, as is our case these days.

The delegation explained that here, and in these circumstances that the Ummah is going through, lies the importance of the role of the position of ifta’a and muftis, in serving Islam and its people, and in directing people towards Islam, so that there would be a general awareness of Islam among Muslims and a general opinion would be formed among them as a political belief and not a spiritual one. Accordingly, the muftis must have a share in building the great edifice of the Khilafah. In the meetings, the issue of the economic crises afflicting Lebanon and the entire world today was presented, in addition to the crises of governance and thought, and that Islam is the one that has the power and the radical solutions to these crises. This proposition was accepted by their eminences in terms of the fact that the Ummah must be unified, and that constants cannot be complimented.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Lebanon thank their eminences for the gracious reception and welcome of our delegation. The delegation left the meetings after presenting to their Eminence the book, The Draft Constitution, one of the publications of Hizb ut Tahrir, in hopes of continuing the meetings and communication, if Allah wills.

Friday, 20th January 2023

