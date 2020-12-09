Views on the News – 9 Dec 2020

Headlines:

UAE Sheikh Buys Stake in Zionist Football Club

Water Become New Commodity

Muslims in China Forced to Eat Pork

UAE Sheikh Buys Stake in Zionist Football Club

An Emirati sheikh has bought into the only football team in the Jewish entity’s Premier League never to have fielded an Arab player. Hamad bin Khalifa al-Nahyan, a billionaire and member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, will take 49 per cent of Beitar Jerusalem shares and has promised to invest 300 million shekels in the club over the next ten years. The deal comes three months after the UAE became the first Gulf Arab state to normalise relations with the Jewish entity. The two countries, and Bahrain, signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations at the White House in an accord brokered by the Trump administration. The Gulf States have longed invested the Ummah’s wealth into vanity projects or to bailout the West. Now they are just doing this openly, rather the hiding it.

Water Becomes New Commodity

Water has now joined gold, oil and other commodities traded on Wall Street. Farmers, hedge funds and municipalities alike are now able to hedge against — or bet on — future water availability in California, the biggest U.S. agriculture market and world’s fifth-largest economy. The contracts, a first of their kind in the U.S., were announced in September as heat and wildfires ravaged the U.S. West Coast and as California was emerging from an eight-year drought. They are meant to serve both as a hedge for big water consumers, such as almond farmers and electric utilities, against water prices fluctuations as well a scarcity gauge for investors worldwide. Freedom of ownership has seen everything commodified, water has for long been a commodity bought and sold via bottling but now once can bet on its price, which like many other resources will become out of the reach of many around the world.

Muslims in China Forced to Eat Pork

Sayragul, a former detainee has highlighted the forcible feeding of pork in Chinese concentration camps and detention centres. In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, she shed light on other indignities to which the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities were subjected. that is strictly prohibited in Islam. “Every Friday, we were forced to eat pork meat,” Sautbay said. “They have intentionally chosen a day that is holy for the Muslims. And if you reject it, you would get a harsh punishment.” China is currently struggling with internal unity as Hong Long and Taiwan battle under separatist tendencies. Despite all the economic development in the country China is failing at the most basic jobs of government of mounting internal unity.