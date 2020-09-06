Views on the News – 5 Sep 2020

Headlines:

Trump’s Crude Remarks about US Troops Reveal Actual Thinking of the American Elite

Clash between America and Europe over the International Criminal Court

In contradiction to Public Remarks, Netanyahu Revealed to be fully behind US Agenda

UAE-Jewish State Intelligence Base on Yemeni island of Socotra

Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan to Find Permanent Solution to Karachi’s issues

China May Gradually Dump US Treasury Bonds Amid Rising Tensions

As the American presidential election nears, more revelations about US President Donald Trump are finding their way to the media, indicating a shift in US establishment support towards his Democratic Party opponent Joe Biden. According to the Boston Globe:

President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

The allegations, sourced anonymously in The Atlantic, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The reported comments, many of which were confirmed independently by the AP, are shining a fresh light on Trump’s previous public disparaging of American troops and military families and opening a new political vulnerability for the president less than two months from Election Day.

One of the many reasons that makes Western military power less effective than it appears to be is the low esteem in which military service is held. Whilst politicians publicly praise the wartime sacrifices of military personnel, members of the American elite have often made every effort to avoid serving in the military altogether even during times of obligatory general conscription. Although these revelations are specifically about Trump, they are indicative of a more widespread perception of this kind within the American elite.

It is obvious to those who are politically aware that Western concepts of International law and justice are mere conveniences to be used whenever it suits Western objectives. America uses the idea of international law when it serves its interests to do so, and abandons it whenever it wants. European powers, meanwhile, use the idea of international law to serve their own interests, which include competing with America. The International Criminal Court is one such European initiative to compete against American imperialism and secure European imperialism. According to Politico:

The EU on Thursday urged the United States to reverse sanctions against staff at the International Criminal Court, calling the move “unacceptable and unprecedented.”

“The sanctions announced by the United States administration … are unacceptable and unprecedented measures that attempt to obstruct the Court’s investigations and judicial proceedings,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“The ICC must be able to work independently and impartially, free from outside interference. The United States should reconsider its position and reverse the measures it has taken. Impunity must never be an option.”

Washington on Wednesday announced penalties against ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division. The sanctions followed an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in June, authorizing the possible imposition of economic sanctions and visa restrictions on ICC employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The United States, which is not a party to the international court and does not recognize its authority, has called the ICC “corrupt,” “grossly ineffective,” and “highly politicized.” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also accused the court, which is based in The Hague, of being on “ideological crusade against American service members.”

The very concept of international law is fundamentally flawed. Law requires a supreme executive authority to enforce it. By definition, there can be no such authority in international affairs. All that can exist is the international tradition, which countries have been bound by for millennia. But the West have projected their own Western secular material norms into the idea of international law and then used it to support Western hegemony over the entire world, in the name of building a just international system. With Allah’s permission, the Muslim Ummah shall re-establish her state and introduce the world to the true and just intellectual perspective regarding international affairs.

According to the New York Times:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel privately went along with a plan for the Trump administration to sell advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates, despite publicly saying later that he opposed the arms deal, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.

Mr. Netanyahu chose not to try to block the deal as he took part in a broader effort in recent months to secure a diplomatic breakthrough normalizing relations between Israel and the Emirates, the officials said. President Trump announced the initiative to great fanfare last month, without mentioning the arms discussions that were proceeding on a parallel track.

But after news of the arms sale became public late last month, the Israeli prime minister repeatedly denied that he had given assurances to the Trump administration that Israel would not oppose the Emirati arms deal. The officials said Mr. Netanyahu’s public statements were false. He then stopped publicly complaining about the proposed arms sale after a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem last week that brought the Israeli prime minister back in line, the officials said.

The illegal Jewish Crusader state is no more than a tool in the hands of America, a successor to the Crusader states a thousand years ago. The British supported the Zionist movement as one element of its plan to challenge the Ottoman Caliphate (Uthmani Khilafah). When the Khilafah fell and Britain had occupied all that it wished of Muslim lands then the British had no further use for Zionism, so the project was taken up by the new superpower, America, in order to extend its reach into Muslim lands. After the rise of Islam, America gave even greater priority to the preservation of the illegal entity.

The foolish Jews in the illegal entity have no serious thinking of their own, and have only been deceived by their own greed and superficiality. The West will continue using them to do the filthy and dangerous work of directly confronting Muslims that the West themselves are fearful of doing, as seen in their rush to exit Afghanistan and Iraq.

With Allah’s permission, the Muslim Ummah shall soon re-establish the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ to fully liberate not only Palestine but all occupied territories, rebuild the pure Islamic lifestyle, unify Muslim lands and carry the light of Islam to the entire world.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Jewish state were working silently on a plan to establish spy bases on the Yemeni island of Socotra, according to JForum, the official site of the Jewish and French-speaking community. The two countries, which normalized relations earlier last month, have already undertaken steps to install a secret station on Socotra, which is strategically located in the Arabian Sea some 350 kilometers (217 miles) south of Yemen and currently under the control of the Emirates. According to the report, a delegation of Jews and Emirati intelligence officers recently visited Socotra and examined various locations for establishing the planned intelligence base. The purpose of such a spy station would be to collect intelligence across the region, particularly from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a sea route chokepoint between the Horn of Africa and the south of Yemen, along with the Gulf of Aden and the Middle East. The report alleged that Tel Aviv’s surveillance centers would monitor the actions of Houthi militants in Yemen and Iranian naval movements in the region, as well as examine sea and air traffic in the southern part of the Red Sea. Known as the “Jewel of the Gulf of Aden,” the island of Socotra, officially a part of Yemen, is the largest of the archipelago of the same name, which consists of four islands and two islets sitting at a strategic location in the Indian Ocean, off the Horn of Africa’s coast, in the Arabian Sea. Socotra’s 60,000 inhabitants have lived in harmony with nature for thousands of years, almost completely isolated from the outside world. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its dragon blood trees, white beaches and unique flora and fauna. Socotra overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. Most exports of oil and natural gas from the Persian Gulf that transit the Suez Canal or the Suez Canal and Suez-Mediterranean (SUMED) Pipeline pass through the straight. Every day over 3 million barrels of oil travel from the Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea. Ships navigating this route travel westward through the Arabian Sea into the Gulf of Aden, then turn north, entering the Red Sea via the narrow pass at Bab el-Mandeb before proceeding on to the Suez Canal. [Source: Daily Sabah]

The rulers of the UAE and others are bending over backwards to strengthen the Jewish state across different areas of the Middle East. It is well known that the Jewish state cannot exist without support from crusader powers and the complicity of rulers of the Muslim world.

Frequent power outages, water scarcity, long-standing garbage and drainage issues, and now the monsoon rains followed by urban flooding has left the residents of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, frustrated and abandoned. After the record-breaking rain devastated Karachi taking dozens of lives and destroying homes, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government would soon announce a plan for a “permanent solution to the problems” by cleaning riverbeds fixing the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply. “We will not abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis”, the premier said as he directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to immediately rescue the stranded people and provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to those in need. On Friday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also reassured the citizens that the federal government is devising a comprehensive strategy to improve the situation of Karachi on priority. He added that PM Khan, after consulting his cabinet members, would soon formally announce the necessary steps to resolve the issues of Karachi – Pakistan’s financial hub and a city of over 16 million. The governor, who is appointed by the federal government, said there was an urgent need to remove encroachments and illegal dwellings on riverbeds, which is creating issues for the entire city. It was unfortunate that every issue of Karachi was politicised and “no one ever seriously addressed the problems” that aggravated the difficulties in the country’s economic hub. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) – ruling Sindh for the last 12 years and the major opposition party in National Assembly – has come under fire over the flood response by both the citizens and the politicians. “What have they done in the past 12 years?” Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar lashed out at the PPP. Akhtar, a leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), said the people of Karachi were facing “criminal negligence” on part of the party for the last four years. He also requested the prime minister to visit the long-ignored city. The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s central vice president and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh also grilled the PPP performance in the last decade, adding that the political party had failed to do the job in 12 years, which “the NDMA has done in five days”. PM Khan earlier tasked the federal disaster management agency, NDMA, to clean Karachi’s clogged drains and remove tons of garbage blocking the flow of water. [Source: Gulf News]

Imran Khan like the rest of the political and military establishment will not be able to fix the manmade disasters that afflict Karachi and other cities during the predictable monsoon season. The primary focus of Pakistan’s ruling elite is exploit and subjugate the people of Pakistan to serve the interests of the foreign colonial powers.

China may gradually cut its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and notes, in light of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, state-backed newspaper Global Times cited experts as saying. With Sino-U.S. relations deteriorating over various issues including coronavirus, trade and technology, global financial markets are increasingly worried if China would sell the U.S. government debt it holds as a weapon to counter rising U.S. pressure. “China will gradually decrease its holdings of U.S. debt to about $800 billion under normal circumstances,” Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying on Thursday, without giving a detailed timeframe. “But of course, China might sell all of its U.S. bonds in an extreme case, like a military conflict.” China, the second largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries, held $1.074 trillion in June, down from $1.083 trillion the previous month, according to latest official data. China has steadily decreased its holdings of the U.S. bonds this year, although some market watchers suspect China may not have necessarily sold U.S. Treasuries as it may have used other custodians to purchase Treasuries. Dropping to $800 billion from the current level could mean shrinking its holdings by more than 25%. Analysts say large-scale Chinese selling, often referred to as the “nuclear option”, could trigger turmoil on global financial markets. Another reason the state newspaper cited was the potential default risk in the United States as the debt of the world’s largest economy has surged sharply to about the same size of its gross domestic product, a level not seen since the end of the World War Two and well above the internationally recognized safety line of 60%. China is heavily exposed to the U.S. dollar and dollar-denominated assets. Its official foreign exchange reserves stood at $3.154 trillion at the end of July. [Source: Economic Times]

The real question is whether China possesses the political will to carry out such a threat. Hitherto, China has been unable to deter America from increasing its presence in the South China Sea and isolating Chinese tech companies.