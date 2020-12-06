Views on the News – 5 Dec 2020

Biden Secures Enough Pledged Electoral College Votes to become President

The US President is not elected by the people but by a small electoral college comprising electors from each state of which the President must win at least 270. The electoral college doesn’t vote until 14 December 2020 and the results are only received by Congress on 6 January 2021.

Democracy as it is defined philosophically does not exist anywhere in the world. The West adopted the idea of democracy quite late after public pressure that was driven by a small materialist clique, who concealed the irreligious element of democracy from the West’s Christian people. Instead of opposing materialist thought, the Western ruling elite compromised with it, adopting materialist ideas such as freedom and democracy and crafting them onto a secular basis. The West implement not democracy but what they call representative democracy. The people elect representatives, and then the representatives govern as they see fit, whether or not this is in accordance with the wishes of the people. The American institution of the electoral college is just one more reminder of how it is not really the people who rule, though that is what they are made to believe. Western democracy is just a cover for rule by a small governing elite that is loyal only to its own interests. Only Islam was successful in establishing rule that truly served the people, by disconnecting ruling from powerful interests and making it subservient only to the immutable Islamic Sharia.

Now in his last few weeks, US President Donald Trump continues to present himself as loyal to those who voted for him, even though his policy decisions actually continue to serve establishment interests. America is the world superpower, and has encircled the globe with close to a thousand military bases and forces deployed in over 150 countries in the world. The US has no intention of reducing this extreme militarism. Nevertheless, the American public has a basic isolationist tendency, viewing their ‘New World’ as free of the troubles of the ‘Old World’ that they think they have left behind, a tendency that Trump was able to play on in his rise to power. Hence Trump presents every small repositioning of US military forces as a grand withdrawal. According to a Pentagon statement, as reported by the Guardian, “The US is not withdrawing or disengaging from Africa. We remain committed to our African partners and enduring support through a whole-of-government approach.” The statement further clarified, “While a change in force posture, this action is not a change in US policy. We will continue to degrade violent extremist organizations that could threaten our homeland while ensuring we maintain our strategic advantage in great power competition.”

According to media reports, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and main contact with Mohammad bin Salman, is working actively to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. There are multiple reasons for wanting to do so. Qatar, remains connected to British interests and so can be more troublesome for America to dominate. The regional boycott of Qatar was intended as a form of discipline on America’s part, which America is now ending, presumably in return for certain concessions from Qatar. As long as the Muslim world remains divided in numerous separate countries, the imperialist West will continue to find ways to use some of our governments against others. The only solution to this is to comply with Islamic requirement to have only one general leadership for all Muslims, so that the entire Muslim world is brought under a single governing body, led by a righteous Khalifa.

Tens of thousands of farmers from the states of Punjab and Haryana are clashing with the government of Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, facing water cannons and tear gas while camped out in the bitter cold. Small farmers in India face severe exploitation, with it being common to see annual reports of large numbers of Indian farmers committing suicide. Indian land, watered by Himalayan rivers and enjoying excellent climatic conditions for agriculture, is perhaps the most fertile in the world. Under Muslim rule, India’s prosperity was such that it became the most economically advanced region in the world because of the implementation of the Islamic economic system, which has an excellent and profound agricultural policy. But the British abolished this system and replaced it with a system of exploitation, resulting in catastrophic historic famines that killed millions. After colonialism ended, instead of returning to the lessons of Islamic rule, the secular Indian government perpetuated failed Western economic policies that continue to exploit the weak for the benefit of the strong. With Allah’s permission, the Muslim Ummah shall soon re-establish the righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ, and India shall once again return to the rule of Islam.

UK continues to Create Pressure for Climate Change Policies

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week announced stricter measures for reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by 2030. The UK, long the hidden force behind the climate change movement, is becoming more open about its support for environmental policies. It is indeed true that the West has damaged the environment, Britain more than others because of its legacy as the pioneer of the West’s Industrial Revolution, and its formidable exploitation of coal as a source of energy for electricity, manufacturing and transport. But Britain’s present efforts are borne not out of care for the environment but to damage its rival and former colony, the United States, which remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Islam created a way of life more in harmony with nature and so less demanding of high levels of energy production. With Allah’s permission, the re-established righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ shall revive the Islamic way of life and employ the best of technology not simply to maximise profit but to create a truly advanced lifestyle that guarantees prosperity for all while conserving and managing all that is within the Earth in the best manner possible. According to one hadeeth recorded by Imam Bukhari (ra), narrated by Anas ibn Malik (ra): Allah’s Messenger ﷺ said, «مَا مِنْ مُسْلِمٍ يَغْرِسُ غَرْسًا أَوْ يَزْرَعُ زَرْعًا فَيَأْكُلُ مِنْهُ طَيْرٌ أَوْ إِنْسَانٌ أَوْ بَهِيمَةٌ إِلَّا كَانَ لَهُ بِهِ صَدَقَةٌ» “There is none amongst the Muslims who plants a tree or sows seeds, and then a bird, or a person or an animal eats from it, but is regarded as a charitable gift for him.” [Bukhari 41:1]