Views on the News – 5 Aug 2020

British Army Permitted Shooting of Civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan

Donald Trump Demands US Gets ‘Large Percentage’ of any TikTok Sale

North Korea has ‘Probably’ Developed Nuclear Devices to Fit Ballistic Missiles – UN

The British army operated rules of engagement in Iraq and Afghanistan that at times allowed soldiers to shoot unarmed civilians who were suspected of keeping them under surveillance, a Middle East Eye investigation has established. The casualties included a number of children and teenage boys, according to several former soldiers interviewed by MEE. Two former infantrymen allege that they and their fellow soldiers serving in southern Iraq were at one point told that they had permission to shoot anyone seen holding a mobile telephone, carrying a shovel, or acting in any way suspiciously. Soldiers were promised that they would be protected in the event of any investigation by military police, soldiers confirmed. “Our commanders, they would tell us we will protect you if any investigation comes. Just say you genuinely thought your life was at risk – those words will protect you.”

Donald Trump has said the US should receive a “large percentage” of the proceeds from any sale of TikTok to Microsoft. The US president argued America will make a buyout of the Chinese-owned short-video app possible, and so deserved a share of the deal. Washington argues the firm poses a national security risk because of the personal data it handles and Mr Trump has warned he will ban the service in the US next month without a sale. TikTok is now the latest front of the US-China trade war. An editorial in state-backed English-language newspaper China Daily has warned Beijing will not accept the “theft” of a Chinese technology company. It accused the US of “bullying” its country’s tech companies and said China had “plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab”. Mr Trump said any sale of TikTok would have to include a “substantial amount of money” coming to the US Treasury. With Trumps elections fortunes taking a huge drop due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its now becoming difficult to separate what Trump is doing for US strategic interests or his own personal fortunes.

North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons programme and several countries believe it has “probably developed miniaturised nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles,” according to a confidential UN report. The report by an independent panel of experts monitoring UN sanctions said the countries, which it did not identify, believed North Korea’s past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturised nuclear devices. Pyongyang has not conducted a nuclear test since September 2017. The interim report, seen by Reuters, was submitted to the 15-member UN security council North Korea sanctions committee on Monday 3rd August. “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is continuing its nuclear program, including the production of highly enriched uranium and construction of an experimental light water reactor. A member state assessed that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is continuing production of nuclear weapons,” the report said.