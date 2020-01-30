Views on the News – 29 Jan 2020

Headlines:

UK Defies Trump

The UK has decided to let Huawei continue to be used in its 5G networks but with restrictions, despite pressure from the US to block the firm. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had previously suggested that use of Huawei’s equipment posed a spying risk, saying that “we won’t be able to share information” with nations that put it into their “critical information systems”.

But the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the decision would not affect the UK’s intelligence-sharing relationship with the US and other close allies. The prime minister had faced pressure from the US and some Conservative MPs to block the Chinese tech giant on the grounds of national security. A Trump administration official has said the US “is disappointed” with the decision. Beijing had warned the UK there could be “substantial” repercussions to other trade and investment plans had the company been banned outright. The US has played a central role in many new techs from the internet to the microchip, but China has quickly made developments in areas where the US for long led. China is looking to be a leader in all the future development technologies and whoever leads in the technologies of the future will have a huge advantage over the rest. Where the US able to cajole its allies, it is no longer the power it used to be.

Trump Unveils Deal of the Century

US President Donald Trump has presented his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, promising to keep Jerusalem as the Zionists entity’s undivided capital. He proposed what he called “a realistic” two-state solution and said no “Israelis” or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes.

Standing alongside Zionist entity PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Mr Trump said his plan “could be the last opportunity’ for Palestinians”. Palestinians have already all but rejected the leaked proposals. Trump’s deal will bring about the creation of a state called ‘New Palestine.’

New Palestine would only include the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, excluding all Zionist settlements. The Muslims of Palestine will have to abandon Jerusalem as their capital. The Zionists will withdraw from some villages East and North of Jerusalem, but with complete control over the city. The Palestinian state will be demilitarised, with only light arms kept by the police.

The US, EU and Gulf States would finance the deal at a cost of $30 billion during the first five years. This support is meant to build a viable economy for the Palestinians. The Palestinians would have to abandon their right of return as enshrined under international law. With the surrounding Muslim rulers all on America’s side once again the rulers in the Muslim world are completely out of synch with the sentiments of the people.

Saudi accused of ‘Judaising’ the Quran

A copy of the Qur’an that was translated into Hebrew and approved by Saudi authorities having more than 300 errors. A translation of the Quran into Hebrew was approved by the Saudi authorities, but has been found to contain more than 300 errors, a number of which appear to support the Zionist entity’s narrative over its claim to Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque. Amongst the most serious errors, discovered by the Palestinian news agency Shehab, is the omission of the name of the Prophet Muhammed ﷺ, who is mentioned at least four times in the Muslim holy text. Equally serious is the translation of Al-Aqsa Mosque to “The Temple” which is the Jewish name for the Muslim holy site. The website of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran, which produces about ten million copies of the Quran every year in 74 different languages, displayed the error strewn copy on its website. The Saudi monarchy always used Islam for their own benefit, but this is a new low. The dangerous mistranslation gave the impression that the Qur’an itself endorses a fundamentalist Jewish reading of history while at the same time justifying the Zionist entity’s attempt to demolish the holy site in order to rebuild the ancient temple.

This “Judaised” reading of the Quran comes not just in the context of America’s deal of the century but as Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, has officially abandoned the Muslims of Palestinians.