Views on the News – 28 Oct 2020

Headlines:

Russian Airstrikes Kill Dozens of Turkish-Backed Fighters in Syria

Protesters Gather in Karachi to Demand Khan’s Resignation

Saudi Arabia Eyes Normalisation with Zionist Entity

Russian airstrikes killed dozens of Turkish-backed fighters in Syria’s northwest Idlib province on Monday 26 October. The strike targeted a camp for Faylaq al-Sham, one of the larger Turkish backed groups in Idlib. Turkey sent thousands of fighters into Idlib earlier this year to halt a Syrian government offensive to retake Idlib, which is mostly controlled by Hayat Tahir al-Sham (HTS). Russia and Turkey brokered a ceasefire in March to halt the violence in Idlib. While there has been shelling and minor offensives by both sides, the ceasefire has held relatively well. Monday’s airstrikes appear to be the largest Russian operations since the truce was reached. Last week, the US carried out a drone strike in Idlib that killed 17 al-Qaeda-linked fighters and six civilians. Turkey has coordinated closely with HTS in Idlib, and Turkish-backed fighters have fought alongside the group.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Karachi to demand Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation over the country’s corrupt politics and worsening economic conditions. The protests were led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a new party formed by amalgamating nine major opposition parties in September 2020 including the Muslim League of Nawaz Sharif and the PPP. The Pakistani government and military continue to face renewed pressure from the public as the economy has tanked demands for improvements in anti-corruption policies continue. Sensing the weakness of the government and the militray that orchestrated Imran Khan’s rise, the opposition have mobilised the public as Imran Khan did himself against the Nawaz Sharif government. Imran Khan now faces the exact same challenges and accusations he levies against the Nawaz Sharif government.

Media reports are rife that Saudi Arabia will soon normalise relations with ‘Israel’. Saudi media commentary on Sudan’s new normalisation deal with the Jewish entity suggests Riyadh is trying to prepare its citizens for the formalising of their country’s own ties with the Jewish entity. Saudi state-owned media outlets, including Al Arabiya, Arab News and Al Riyadh have either syndicated articles published by foreign outlets, such as the Associated Press, or have published their own largely factual, uncritical articles on the news. The Saudi monarchy has yet to take diplomatic or even symbolic steps to signal its disapproval of Sudan’s move to normalise its Jewish entity’s ties. Saudi has always maintained behind the scenes relationship with the Jewish entity, especially during the Cold War against the Soviet Union. The Saudi monarchy is looking for the best opportunity to make public what was always secret and informal.