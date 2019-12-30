Views on the News – 28 Dec 2019

Headlines:

Tyrannical Syrian Regime carries out endgame in Idlib

Erdogan seeks to betray Libyans after gaining experience betraying Syrians

Modi regime’s fascist Hindutva agenda is triggering a mass Muslim uprising in India

After the collapse of Syria’s various revolutionary groups, the Assad regime has entered the final stages of their counter-revolutionary operations by crushing the remaining revolutionaries located in the north-western Idlib region, cause mass evacuation from the region. According to Aljazeera:

More than 235,000 people have fled the Idlib region over the past two weeks, the UN has said, amid air raids by Russian and Syrian government forces targeting Syria’s last major opposition bastion.

The mass displacement between December 12- 25 has left the Maaret al-Numan region in southern Idlib “almost empty,” the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said on Friday.

“With the latest escalation of violence in northwest Syria, civilians in Idlib governorate are again suffering from the devastating consequences of hostilities,” it said.

Since mid-December, Russian-backed forces have pressed on with an assault on armed fighters in southern Idlib, despite an August ceasefire deal and calls for de-escalation from Turkey, France and the UN.

The increased air raids came as Damascus loyalists advanced on the ground.

They have since December 19 seized dozens of towns and villages from armed fighters amid clashes that have killed hundreds on both sides.

The advances have brought them less than four kilometres (two miles) away from Maaret al-Numan, one of Idlib’s largest urban centres.

According to OCHA, continuing battles have amplified displacement from the area and the nearby town of Saraqeb.

“People from Saraqab and its eastern countryside are now fleeing in anticipation of fighting directly affecting their communities next,” it said.

Some were forced to move more than once, like those who escaped to Saraqeb and then started moving further north.

Thousands have fled to northern Aleppo province’s Afrin and al-Bab towns, while tens of families have reportedly fled to government-held areas in Aleppo.

David Swanson, UN regional spokesperson for the Syria crisis told Al Jazeera from Istanbul that women and children comprise more than 80 percent of displaced people.

“This comes on top of the displacement figures that we had from the end of April to the end of August where more than 400,000 people have been displaced.

“What we have is a displacement crisis on top of another displacement crisis,” Swanson said.

The Syrian revolutionary groups have been betrayed by every regional power they depended upon, whether Turkey, or Saudi, or UAE. In reality all of the countries involved, whether on the side of the revolutionaries, or on the side of the regime, principally Russia and Iran, were playing out a detailed game choreographed by America to completely crush the revolution. With Allah’s permission the Syrian revolution lives on in the minds and hearts of the people of Syria, and with Allah’s permission this revolution will rise again, this time without dependence on the traitorous agents of the disbelieving imperialist powers.

Since the fall of the Qaddafi regime, Libya has been divided in civil war between its government in Tripoli in the west and the forces of General Khalifa Haftar in the east, and regional powers siding with either one or the other. As with the Syrian conflict, America’s agent regimes are active on both sides of the divide: Khalifa Haftar is America’s man but Turkish President Erdogan has been supporting the government. Now Erdogan has announced sending troops to Libya apparently without initial invitation from the Libyan government that he seeks to support, though that invitation has now formally been made. According to Reuters:

Turkey will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, putting the North African country’s conflict at the center of wider regional frictions.

Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been struggling to fend off General Khalifa Haftar’s forces, which have been supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan.

An official in Tripoli confirmed a formal request had been made for Turkish military support in the air, on the ground and at sea.

The official, who asked not to be named, spoke after the GNA’s interior minister, Fathi Bashagha, suggested in comments to reporters in Tunis that no such request had been made.

Haftar’s forces, which are based in eastern Libya, could not be reached for comment.

The Muslim Ummah will not find peace and justice until they overthrow all agent regimes and support sincere, Islamic leadership who will re-establish the righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ, unifying all Muslim lands and ejecting the influence of the disbelieving foreigner.

After unilaterally annexing Kashmir, in violation of India’s own constitution, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enactment of new citizenship laws explicitly discriminating against India’s Muslims is triggering a mass uprising of Muslims within India. According to Reuters:

India deployed thousands of police and shut down mobile internet services across many cities on Friday to control protests against a new citizenship law, with flashpoint Friday prayers passing largely peacefully.

Security was particularly tight in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 19 people have been killed since the protests began on Dec. 12, out of at least 25 deaths nationwide.

Authorities had feared that large crowds could gather after the weekly Muslim congregational prayers. Demonstrations were held after Friday prayers in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai, but there were no major reports of violence as of 1200 GMT.

In Meerut, where five people were killed after violence last Friday, there were no gatherings.

Nearly 3,000 police were deployed, four times more than last week, the city’s police chief told Reuters.

The legislation makes it easier for minorities from India’s Muslim majority neighbors – Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan – who settled before 2015 to get citizenship but does not make the same concessions for Muslims. Critics say the law – and plans for a national citizenship register – discriminate against Muslims and are an attack on the country’s secular constitution by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has said no citizen will be affected and that there are no imminent plans for a register.

On Friday, mobile internet services were ordered shut in many parts of Utter Pradesh, including in the provincial capital Luck now, the state government said.

In the national capital New Delhi, police imposed an emergency law in some parts of the city, forbidding large gatherings, news channels reported. Such prohibitions have been in place in Uttar Pradesh for more than a week.

Thousands of demonstrators, waving Indian flags and holding placards rejecting the new law, protested peacefully in Bengaluru city amid a heavy police presence.

“I am here because the NRC is wrong,” said Iqbal Ahmed, 42, a Muslim carpet seller and one of the protesters, referring to the register of citizens.

“This is our land and I am from here… Are we not Indian?”

Muslims, India’s second biggest community by religion, account for about 14% of its 1.3 billion people.

Some parts of the country also saw rallies in favor of the new citizenship law but were outnumbered by demonstrations and protests against the legislation.

Before the British ruled India, there was no conception of a Hindu religion and Muslim and non-Muslim lived in complete harmony under the rule of Islam. It is democratic secularism, introduced by the British and continued today, that has supported the development of divisive political identities that serve to build powerbases for regional and national political parties. Peace will only return to India once India returns completely to the rule of Islam. The Muslims of India, despite their numerical minority, are more than capable to rule over all of India once more.