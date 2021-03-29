Views on the News 27/03/2021

Details:

French Commission Describes Rwanda Massacre as ‘Failure’

After years of accusations against the French government for its role in the Rwanda massacre of 1994, in which an estimated 800,000 were killed, an official French historical commission has denied that France had any direct involvement but limited itself to blaming France for its support of the then Hutu leadership against the Tutsi insurgents, accusing the French of having “… remained blind to the preparation of a genocide by the most radical elements of this regime”. Of course, Francois Mitterrand, the French president at the time, has long since died.

The horrendous Rwanda massacre is a painfully typical symptom of Western imperialism and the competition and rivalry between Western powers. Former colonial countries that are now ostensibly independent are in fact still under Western control, and are still an object of rivalry between Western powers. In the aftermath of World War I, the Belgian Empire took over control of Rwanda from the Germans, and exploited it as a cash crop producer, introducing and cultivating coffee through a system of forced labour; to maintain power, the Belgians played on rivalry between the Tutsis and Hutus, further intensified through racist dogma and policies in favour of the Tutsis. France came to dominate Rwanda through its backing of the 1973 coup by Juvenal Habyarimana, who then became president, and continued the same racist approach but instead supported the Hutus. According to the report, Mitterrand “maintained a strong, personal and direct relationship with the Rwandan head of state”. However, it was America, in 1994, that sought to overthrow the Rwandan regime, through the Tutsi forces of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) backed by Uganda, and it was this that led to the mass killings by the Hutu regime, supported by France. The report alludes to the American threat: “Hovering over Rwanda was the threat of an Anglo-Saxon world, represented by the RPF and Uganda, as well as their international allies”.

Empires have long existed in humanity’s history but the excesses of Western imperialism have no comparison in earlier ages. The post-Westphalian division of the West into rigidly distinct nations has intensified the competition and rivalry between them, while the concept of the nation-state has also exacerbated the distinction between the imperial nation and its colonial possessions. Although the Western powers abstain from carrying out directly attacks on each other, they consider it to be fair game to attack each other’s interests, which includes their colonial possessions. The West’s exploitation of the world will not end until the Muslim Ummah re-establishes the righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophet (saw) that shall unify all Muslim lands, liberate occupied territories, restore the Islamic way of life and carry the light of Islam to the entire world. The Khilafah State shall, as it did for a thousand years previously, restore peace, harmony and prosperity to the entire world by first confronting, then containing and calming the great powers, whose ranks it shall enter almost from its inception on account of its tremendous size, population, resources, location and ideology. With Allah’s permission, the return of the Khilafah State is near.

Egypt, Libya

The accidental blocking of the Suez Canal this week by a giant container ship that has run aground on the banks of the canal has again highlighted the strategic importance of the Suez Canal for world shipping and transport. About 12% of world trade is estimated to pass through the canal. The price of oil jumped 4% immediately after news of the blockage. Egypt forcibly took full control of the Suez Canal in 1956 but the reality is that the then president, Gamal Abdel Nasser, was an American agent whose actions were intended to undermine the influence of European powers, and thus just another example of Western imperialist rivalry. With Allah’s permission, the restored Islamic Khilafah shall take charge of the Suez Canal for the interests of Muslims alone.

America is progressing in its plan to take full control of Libya, finally excluding the European presence that has dominated Libya since colonial times. America first created an insurrection in Libya, through its agent Khalifa Haftar; when Haftar failed to take Tripoli, America introduced its agents, Turkey and Egypt, on opposite sides of the Libyan civil war. Working both sides, America was able to establish agreement on a “Government of National Unity”, formed on 10 March 2021. The new government is close to Turkey but is also establishing links with Egypt. GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah visited Cairo last month and Egypt has announced reopening its embassy in Tripoli and consulate in Benghazi. Now, this week, Mohammad Menfi, the head of the Libyan Presidency Council, visited Egypt, met with President Sisi, and then flew from there to meet with President Erdogan in Turkey. The present rulers of Muslims are nothing more than puppets in the hands of the Western powers. But with Allah’s permission, the Muslim Ummah shall soon overthrow these foreign implants and seize control of her own affairs, pledging herself to a sincere, capable, righteous Khalifa, who shall head a general ruling and leadership for the entire Muslim Ummah.

America Pushes Europe towards China to Balance against Russia

In recent times, America has taken to following the centuries old strategy of Britain, which has been to maintain no permanent friends or enemies but work to continuously balance other powers against each other.

In a speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels this week, Anthony Blinken, on his first visit to Europe as US Secretary of State, encouraged European engagement with China, saying that the US, “won’t force allies into an ‘us-or-them’ choice with China”. This is despite the severe friction at this time between America and China.

China is a growing problem for America on account of its intrusion into the South China Sea, which impinges in the Pacific Ocean, considered by America to be almost its exclusive strategic space. But America knows that China’s rise cannot be immediately halted, so America has sought to divert China away from Pacific by, for example, tacitly encouraging China in its engagement in the Indian Ocean, or its massive investment and expenditure in its One Belt One Road scheme. European engagement with China would further help with this objective, as well as another, which is to balance China against Russia. America has wished to create conflict between Europe and Russia and has, for example, fiercely opposed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is now close to completion providing Germany with Russian natural gas.

It is this conflict between the great powers that provides the geopolitical space for the emergence of new powers, which the re-established Khilafah State shall be almost from its inception. All that is required is for Muslims to recognise their strength and opportunity and realise the duty that Allah has imposed upon them to practice Islam comprehensively, which cannot be accomplished without Islamic rule, as most of the Islamic sharia is linked with governance, and the state is either a legal requirement or a practical necessity for the solution of almost all of the challenges that confront the Muslim Ummah today.