Views on the News – 26 Feb 2020

Headlines:

Unprecedented Event at Saudi Royal Palace

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a delegation on Thursday 20, from the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID Dialogue Centre) that included Zionist Rabbi David Rosen. The announcement of the presence of a Zionist rabbi in the Saudi royal palace is an unprecedented event in the kingdom’s history. Though the event was covered by the official Saudi Press Agency, participants’ names were not listed, with only pictures released. The Zionist army’s “Israel in Arabic” Twitter account celebrated the move, saying it came within the framework of “good efforts to build bridges of tolerance between different religions”. The Jewish entity’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said last month that “Israelis” are now permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia for business and religious purposes. The statement gave the green light for Israelis to go to Saudi Arabia overtly for the first time. The Saudi monarchy has for long kept ties with the Jewish entity, now it’s attempting to bring this into the open and the last few months have seen a number of actions to normalise this.

Citizenship Amendment Act may leave Muslims Stateless, says UN Secretary-General

India’s new citizenship law may render a large number of Muslims stateless, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said. In an interview to Dawn Newspaper in Pakistan, he expressed concern about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and urged countries to act humanely while framing new laws. “There is a risk of statelessness,” he said asked about the impact of the law on the Muslim community. Western nations and institutes have recognised what India is doing but have sat idle in doing anything about it. India has been embraced in the international community, especially by the US who see is the country as a key player in its upcoming battle with China. Whatever strengthens India, the West has supported India’s BJP leadership.

Trump Lashes out at Supreme Court

Donald Trump has taken the step of attacking two Supreme Court justices on Twitter and in remarks to the press. Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the Trump administration’s frequent appeals to the Supreme Court to intervene in lower-court decisions, and the court’s willingness to side with such requests. On Twitter, responding to a segment on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Trump unleashed a tirade against Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has criticized the president in the past. “This is a terrible thing to say,” Trump tweeted. “Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters! Trump has been undermining all the US institutes to maintain his own position, but he does this at a time when democracy and the US system is struggling to justify its vey existence to its people.