Views on the News 15/01/2022

Headlines:

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Urges More Support for Gaza Reconstruction

Pakistan PM Launches National Security Policy

UAE Investment a Sign that OIC Countries Are Seeing Kashmir as Integral Part of India: Experts

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Urges More Support for Gaza Reconstruction

The Gaza Strip needs “much more” than the $500 million that Cairo allocated to it in May 2021 for reconstruction, said Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. During his participation in the World Youth Forum in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, he expressed hope that reconstruction projects in which Egyptian companies are involved would be completed “as soon as possible for the sake of our brothers in the Gaza Strip.” El-Sisi urged companies operating there to employ Palestinians rather than foreign workers. He also called on donor countries to provide “greater support” to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi announced in May that Egypt is allocating $500 million to the reconstruction of Gaza Strip, and that Egyptian firms will take part in the work. Earlier in May, Israeli airstrikes caused the destruction of more than 200 residential units in Gaza Strip and 31 educational establishments, including schools, colleges, and vocational training centers. According to the United Nations, 40,000 Palestinians got displaced – mainly from the North to the South – while 2,500 lost their homes. Also, 213 deaths, including 61 children and 36 women, were recorded in addition to 1,442 injuries. [Source: Arab News; Egypt Today]

How many times has Egypt stepped into reconstruct after the Jewish state destroyed the Gaza Strip and other parts of Palestine? Gaza does not need reconstruction but permanent liberation from the Jewish state occupation. The only solution is liberation through Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

Pakistan PM Launches National Security Policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched Pakistan’s first ever national security policy document – focused on human and economic security. The document was approved by the federal cabinet on December 28 after the nod of the National Security Committee. On Friday, a public version of the original 110-page document was released after being redacted to 50 pages. Addressing the launch ceremony in Islamabad, Khan said that the “all-encompassing policy will provide the nation a direction” on diverse dimensions of national security. The prime minister said that security of a country is linked to its economic security and the new policy would help ensure inclusive growth in the country as opposed to one-dimensional military security which had remained the focus as “Pakistan’s evolution took place in a very insecure environment and the country faced conflicts with a neighbour more than times the size of Pakistan”, the premier said. “The National Security Policy 2022-26 centres on my government’s vision, which believes that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens. This citizen-centric approach to national security prioritizes national cohesion and the prosperity of people, while guaranteeing fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination,” Pakistani prime minister said. The policy is aimed at achieving inclusive growth and protecting vulnerable people by transforming Pakistan into a welfare state with initiatives launched by Imran Khan’s government, including universal health insurance worth Rs1 million a year for low-income families, Ehsaas social protection programme, low-cost housing loans and single national curriculum. Pakistan’s national security adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said that “Pakistan’s approach to national security is broad, proactive, and resolute and aims to ensure the security of our most vulnerable citizens. Our national security seeks to identify means of expanding economic resources such that Pakistan can simultaneously strengthen its traditional and non-traditional security.” The most prudent approach is “to keep economic security at the core” and transfer the “dividends of a strong economy to further strengthen our defence and human security. This is the vision that the national security policy strives to pursue.” [Source: Gulf News]

How can economy be the central pillar of the new security document, when Pakistan has actively undermined economic sovereignty by seeking assistance from the IMF? The SBP autonomous bill is one example of the IMF exerting control over Pakistan’s economy, which makes a mockery of the national security policy.

UAE Investment a Sign that OIC Countries Are Seeing Kashmir As Integral Part of India: Experts

In what could bring in huge investments and create jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, seven government and private-owned UAE-based companies have made commitments to invest in J&K. During LG Manoj Sinha’s visit to Dubai last week, agreements were signed with LuLu Group, Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC & Noon Group in various sectors. Also, DP World will build an inland port in J&K. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for $-100 million investment by Century Financial was also signed. Addressing the Investors and Business Leaders Summit at EXPO Dubai, LG Manoj Sinha said, “The relationship between India and the UAE has matured enough over the years to become enduring ‘Global Partners’ in the 21st century. These are those times in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir where opportunities are in plenty.” “Due to transparent policies and ease of doing business, we were able to get investment proposals worth ₹45,000 crore and additional ₹18,300 crore in real estate sector,” said the Lt Governor, adding, “The security situation has significantly improved and we are receiving 1.4 million tourists on an average every month, clearly indicating a conducive environment for the business to flourish.” “I promise you unprecedented speed in clearing proposals and requisite documentation, unprecedented support from the government and unprecedented stable environment to tap rapidly growing opportunities in the Union Territory. I assure you that the government will be a facilitator, partner, provider, collaborator and promoter at every step to ensure sustainable, balanced, progressive and competitive business environment for traditional core sectors and new-age tech driven sectors,” Sinha added. Experts have called it a masterstroke on diplomatic as well as political front. A former DGP, who served in J&K, told News18, “This is a huge move diplomatically as an important OIC country UAE is investing in the union territory and this implies that they recognize that India’s claim is valid. Also, it is a big setback for Pakistan as the neighbouring country has been mobilizing the OIC group on Kashmir. But now OIC countries are beginning to recognize Kashmir as an integral part of India. If UAE investments go up, then Saudis may follow.” [Source: News 18]

Legitimizing the Indian occupation of Kashmir by the UAE comes as no surprise. In the past several years, the Gulf countries have actively sought and maintained commercial interests with the Jewish state, Myanmar and China. Even though these countries have been at the forefront of brutally suppressing Muslims in Palestine, Myanmar and Xinjiang.