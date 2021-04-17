Views on the News 14/04/2021

Headlines:

Lebanon Economic Crisis

Amid Lebanon’s economic crisis and the rapid inflation of food prices, a new study from the Lebanon Crisis Observatory has found that a month’s worth of iftar meals for a family of five could now cost two-and-a-half times the minimum wage – currently 675,000 Lebanese pounds. Since the end of last year, the pound has dropped 20 percent and is now 85 percent below the country’s official exchange rate. The currency collapse has significantly affected every facet of goods and services in Lebanon, particularly as the country imports 80 percent of its necessities from abroad. Lebanon has been in chaos for decades since the explosion in October 2020 the country’s economy has been reeling as successive governments have failed to make any headway in solving the country’s problems.

The Jewish Entity’s Attack on Iran

Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility suffered an electricity blackout after an explosion destroyed the internal power system that supplies the underground centrifuges. The timing of the incident comes as the engagement between the US and Iran is scheduled to take place and the shadow war escalates between the Jewish entity and Iran. ‘Israel’ has been a vocal critic of the impending talks between the US and Iran and its likely the Natanz attack was an attempt by the Zionist entity to spoil the upcoming talks between the USA and Iran.

France Bans Islam on University Campuses

The French Senate has approved the addition of a ban on religious practices in university corridors to a controversial bill that French President Emmanuel Macron’s government believes will combat so-called “Islamist separatism.” While Macron’s government says the bill will highlight the country’s secular system, experts and critics accused the French president of attempting to pander to right-wing voters. They argued that Macron, who faces competition from the far-right ahead of next year’s presidential elections, used the law to thwart divisive rhetoric and they see it as a populist movement. Human rights group Amnesty International said, “Time and again we have seen the French authorities use the vague and ill-defined concept of ‘radicalization’ or ‘radical Islam’ to justify the imposition of measures without valid grounds, which risks leading to discrimination in its application against Muslims and other minority groups.”