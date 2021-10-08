Videos: International Muslim Lawyers Conference

– Entire Recording of the Conference –
– Issue of Palestine between the Absurd Solution & the Divine Solution –
By: Ustaadth Muhammad Abu Hisham from The Netherlands
at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia
– Uyghur Muslims: Between the Interface of International Law & Its Solution! –
By: Abdul Hakim Othman, Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia
at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia
– International Crimes in Afghanistan: Causes & Solutions! –
By: Ustaadh Ren Wiramie Hardja from Australia
at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia
– False Negotiations & Legal Protections for Muslims in Yemen and its Way for a Solution –
By: Eng. Ramzi Nasser from Wilayah Yemen
at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia
– The Genocide of Rohingya Muslims and the Scourge of Nationalism –
By: Dr. Abdul Rafee from America
at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia
– Plight of Syrian People & Failure of International Law –
By: Ustaadh Abu Dawud from Britain
at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia