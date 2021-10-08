Videos: International Muslim Lawyers Conference

– Entire Recording of the Conference –

– Issue of Palestine between the Absurd Solution & the Divine Solution –

By: Ustaadth Muhammad Abu Hisham from The Netherlands

at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia

– Uyghur Muslims: Between the Interface of International Law & Its Solution! –

By: Abdul Hakim Othman, Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia

at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia

– International Crimes in Afghanistan: Causes & Solutions! –

By: Ustaadh Ren Wiramie Hardja from Australia

at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia

– False Negotiations & Legal Protections for Muslims in Yemen and its Way for a Solution –

By: Eng. Ramzi Nasser from Wilayah Yemen

at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia

– The Genocide of Rohingya Muslims and the Scourge of Nationalism –

By: Dr. Abdul Rafee from America

at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia

– Plight of Syrian People & Failure of International Law –

By: Ustaadh Abu Dawud from Britain

at the International Muslim Lawyers Conference in Indonesia