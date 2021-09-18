Uzbekistan’s Government Flexes its Power Against Vulnerable Women!

On 10/9/2021, the official website of the Ministry of Interior published the following news piece:

“On 10/9/2021, the law enforcement agencies took urgent measures to stop the criminal activities of 29 members of the “women’s wing” of the extremist organization Hizb ut Tahrir”

In response, we declare that this news report is false and is a lie. These women have nothing to do with Hizb ut Tahrir, but rather they are mothers, wives and daughters of innocent Muslims who have been languishing in the prisons of oppressive government for decades. In fact, they went out to demand to be allowed to have long meetings with their imprisoned relatives. They turned to Radio Liberty, BBC and human rights organizations to cover the situation, but were rejected. This is because these media outlets and organizations serve the interests of the West and are biased and hypocritical about the subject of Islam and Muslims.

The aspect that deserves consideration in this news piece is that the Ministry of Interior has so far described Hizb ut Tahrir as a terrorist organization. And now it seems that it suddenly “remembered” that under Uzbek law, the party is defined as an extremist organization. This shows the state of politics and the employees of the Uzbek government. What this government has committed against the weak and vulnerable women is a very cowardly and despicable act, which does not even fit humanity, let alone Shariah. Otherwise, regardless of whether it is a woman or has young children, which mentally mature person thinks it is appropriate to break into homes after the dawn prayer?! Even Abu Jahl considered such an act shameful and disgraceful to himself! If the government descends to such a low level to silence the voices of weak and vulnerable women, then it has nothing sacred but interests. The Muslims in our country must abandon such a government and the system based on the separation of religion from life, and do their utmost to bring Islam back to life; otherwise, we ourselves will make our women victims of the machine of oppression and injustice.

“And when it is said to them, “Do not cause corruption on the earth,” they say, “We are but reformers Unquestionably, it is they who are the corrupters, but they perceive [it] not” [Al-Baqara: 11-12]

