Using FATF, the US Controls our Internal and Foreign Policy.

True Independence can only be secured by Rejecting the Colonialist International System

The Bajwa-Imran regime continues to abandon Pakistan’s interests, by submitting to US demands. On 6 January 2019, the National Assembly passed the Mutual Legal Assistance Bill 2019, upon the demand of FATF (Financial Action Task Force). After the passage of this bill, Pakistan must provide legal co-operation with all foreign states, even without pre-existing bilateral agreements, if her citizens are accused of activities that the colonialists determine as falling under “terrorism.” Thus, practically the interior ministry is now under the authority of the US State Department through its embassy in Islamabad. Colonialist institutions, such as the UN, International Court of Justice, IMF, World Bank, credit rating agencies and FATF, are part of the post-World War II, US infrastructure to enforce its hegemony over the world The colonialist major powers make mockery of the sovereignty of other states, as they pressure their democratic assemblies to act as rubber stamps, through threat of sanction or placing on gray and black lists. The Bajwa-Imran regime acts as a mere puppet to the colonialists, surrendering national sovereignty to the colonialist international system, without any resistance, thereby subjugating our affairs to those who harm us.

Enforcing international laws is against the West’s own concept of national sovereignty, because colonialist powers use international organizations to ensure other states are reduced to the status of hamstrung, semi-autonomous provinces. In origin, states should only act in accordance to bilateral treaties or voluntarily conform to international norms, such as the sanctity of an ambassador or the agreement of Arabs before Islam to prohibit fighting during sacred months, through fear of public opinion or ethical influence, but never through physical coercion or intimidation by an authority. Islam has forbidden any obedience of a Kufr authority, regardless of what it is based upon, as Allah (swt) said,وَلَنۡ يَّجۡعَلَ اللّٰهُ لِلۡكٰفِرِيۡنَ عَلَى الۡمُؤۡمِنِيۡنَ سَبِيۡلًا “And He will not allow the kafireen, in any way, to gain a way over the believers.” [Surah An-Nisa 4:141].

The world is filled with oppression due to the colonialist international system. The time has come to shape the relations between states according to the Quran and Sunnah, so as to illuminate the world with the justice of Islam again. And who other than Muslims are deserving of the honor of liberating the world from this oppressive system? Today a few sincere officers in the armed forces of Pakistan can tear apart the colonialist international system, through re-establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate), following the bravery, vision and planning with deep insight of Sultan Muhammad Fateh, who we remember in this month of Jumada al-Awwal for conquering Constantinople, thereby earning the honor of fulfilling the glad tiding of RasulAllah ﷺ. So who will follow the footsteps of Al-Fateh in the armed forces of Pakistan today, to earn the honor of fulfilling another glad tiding of RasulAllah ﷺ, that of the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood?

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 12th Jumada I 1441 AH

07/01/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 36