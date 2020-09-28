US Trade Disputes with China have nothing to do with Valuing the Rights of Muslim Women

On September the 14th 2020, CNBC reported on an assessment by sovereign wealth CEO Choi Heenam of the Korea Investment Corporation. He stated that “investors should not be “too bearish” about the markets even if tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise” as “It’s a hegemonic conflict based on structural problems rather than political interest……it will continue to be an overhang for the global economy, but ultimately, not destructive”.

Comment:

In June 2020 New York, federal authorities seized a shipment of 13 tons of human hair weaves suspected to be taken from and created by Uyghur women detained in Chinese internment camps. The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). On the 1st of May 2020, sanctions were placed on hair products from Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories after they were linked to the forced labor of Uyghur Muslims. More horrifically, evidence from human rights activists have suspected that the source of the hair could well be the hair removed from thousands of murdered Muslim women who are being harvested for their bodily parts, like animals.

The fact that top economic analysts recognize that political games are being played with the most serious human rights abuses indicates that it indeed “business as usual” with the world’s most criminal entities. We can never expect human rights to take precedence over financial gains under the rules of engagement in Capitalism. The fact that a safe zone of silence and lack of will to investigate the concentration camps that can be seen from space gives a clear message that the Chinese Muslims have absolutely no hope in being rescued from the hatred and abuse of their governments.

Our own Muslim leaders turn a blind eye, increase their military purchases from Western arms companies to save the economies of those that support the murder of Muslims.

Their armies and supplies are only willingly given as it is understood that they will be used in Yemen, Syria and against any Muslims as needed.

We cannot stand with these traitors to the truth and be silent to the torture and mutilation of the dear brothers and sisters!

We cannot accept to live under the shadow of this global evil that preaches freedom whilst accepting open prisons in China and Palestine.

We call upon all Muslims to work for the Khilafah (Caliphate) as Allah (swt) ordered to have the sincere leadership of Quran and Sunnah to liberate our dear Ummah. We do this without fear or delay as it is the most urgent need of our time and in this way we distinguish ourselves from the wrong doers in this Dunya.

كُنْتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah.” [Aaal-i-Imran, 3:110]

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir