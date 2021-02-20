Upon the Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah Hizb ut Tahrir Seeks to Mobilize the Ummah to Establish it

On the occasion of the painful centenary of the destruction of the Khilafah, Hizb ut Tahrir has launched, on the dawn of the day, 1st Rajab 1442 AH corresponding to 13th February 2021 CE, a global campaign under the title: “Upon the Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah…O Muslims, Establish It”, by which it seeks to mobilize Muslims to establish the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood as it is the obligation of our Lord Subhanahu, the glad tiding of our Prophet (saw), and in which is the survival of our Ummah and its revival.

Therefore, as Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia supports this great work, it hopes that Allah will write at its hands that Tunisia, which ignited the Ummah’s revolution, will be the starting point for the Khilafah state and the nucleus of the state of strength, power and prestige that joins with its natural extension in the region and relies in its policy on the sovereignty of Sharia and the authority of the Ummah alone to spread Justice in the land after it was filled with injustice.

And we, in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, call upon the people of al-Khadra, especially the people of power, elite and help, to work with the Hizb to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and we call on the media circles to share with us the best of this campaign with coverage and positive interaction so that they may earn a share in establishing it.

And, we ask Allah and we pray that He will honor us with a mighty strengthened victory, so that we establish the Khilafah, raise the banner, and unite the Ummah.

[الَّذِينَ إِنْ مَكَّنَّاهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ أَقَامُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَآتَوُا الزَّكَاةَ وَأَمَرُوا بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَنَهَوْا عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَلِلَّهِ عَاقِبَةُ الْأُمُورِ]

“[And they are] those who, if We give them authority in the land, establish prayer and give zakah and enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong. And to Allah belongs the outcome of [all] matters” [Al-Hajj: 41].

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

1 Rajab 1442 – Saturday, 13th February 2021

No: 28 /1442

(Translated)