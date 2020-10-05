Unlike the Current Rulers, the Khaleefah Will Eject America from Afghanistan, Rather than Demanding a Delay in its Withdrawal

Pakistan’s Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, warned America against hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Washington Post Op-Ed of 26 September 2020, adding that Pakistan had sacrificed more than eighty thousand lives in the War on Terror. Whilst laying claim to the Madinah State as a model, the Bajwa-Imran regime’s hypocrisy is evident. When the ruling PTI was in the opposition, it staged sit-ins to block NATO supply lines, denounced the War on Terror as America’s war, voiced support of the Afghan resistance to US occupation and denounced American dictation. However, now that it is in power, the Bajwa-Imran regime acts without hesitation as a hired facilitator to broker talks between the Taliban and the US, upon Trump’s dictation of late 2018, denounces attacks on the US as terrorism and takes pride in repeated mention of the lives lost in the US war.

Despite the facilitation by traitors within Pakistan’s political and military leadership, the US has lost the war in Afghanistan by being over-whelmed by the power of Iman, Jihad and desire for martyrdom of a few thousand, poorly-armed Mujahideen. Previously, traitors in Pakistan’s leadership facilitated the US invasion and undertook tribal operations to decrease the space for the resistance. Now, the treacherous Bajwa-Imran regime is facilitating the US by saving its political power structure in Afghanistan from collapse through power sharing deals, thereby securing its threatened influence from eradication.

Let those eager for Islamic rule in Afghanistan consider that the Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent rid themselves of the British Empire’s occupying forces after a prolonged resistance and great sacrifice, so that they could live under Islam. However, after seventy-three years of independence Pakistan continues to be denied ruling by Islam, as the secular, democratic power structure that the British established remained. Thus, the complete eradication of American forces military bases is as essential as dismantling the American secular ruling structure, otherwise it amounts to the ruining of the sacrifices of millions of the Muslims of Afghanistan. The role of the Bajwa-Imran regime in the survival of the US platform of influence, Democracy, has been underlined by William E Todd, the new US ambassador to Pakistan, who told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on 22 September 2020, that, “Peace in Afghanistan is in both our countries’ best interests, and effective US-Pakistani cooperation is essential to achieve that objective.”

A ruler sincere to Islam would never demand that colonialist occupying forces delay withdrawal. Democracy is a Kufr system and a lethal colonialist trap for whosoever enters it. The Taaghoot of Democracy must be disbelieved in and rejected, so that the focused work on the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood becomes the sole political vision for Muslims. Rather than pleading for the end of occupation, the rightly guided Khalifah will mobilize Muslim armed forces to bury the American Raj in the graveyard of empires, driving out its troops with such force that they will never dare to return. Allah (swt) said, وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ “Kill them whenever you confront them and drive them out from where they drove you out.” [Surah al- Baqarah, 2:191].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 12th Safar 1442 AH

29/09/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 14