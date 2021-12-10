Unity Under the Khilafah will Strengthen our Economy!

The Khilafah will gather our abundant resources as one state

The oil of Saudi Arabia and Iran

The gas of Qatar and Central Asia

The mineral wealth of Afghanistan

The agriculture and nuclear power of Pakistan

The Khilafah will end our division and economic exploitation.

Allah (swt) said,

(وَالَّذينَ كَفَرُواْ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضٍ إِلاَّ تَفْعَلُوهُ تَكُن فِتْنَةٌ فِي الأَرْضِ وَفَسَادٌ كَبِيرٌ)

“And those who disbelieve are allies of one another, and if you are not the same, there will be Fitna on the Earth and great corruption” (Surah Al-Anfal 8:73).

#KhilafahEndsAmericanEconomicOrder

