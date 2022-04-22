Unity of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia Under the Banner of Islam is the Permanent Solution to the Regional Crises!

More than 40 people have been killed and dozens more injured due to the airstrikes and missiles launched by Pakistani army on some parts of Khost and Kunar provinces in Afghanistan.

It is highly disgraceful for a government, that attributes its foundation to Islam, to drop bombs over its Muslim brothers during the holy month of Ramadhan. This happen, while the Hindus persecute, harass and torture Muslim men and women on a daily basis in Kashmir with the Jewish forces breaking into the sanctuary of Al-Aqsa Masjid, the place of Isra and Meraj of Prophet (peace be upon him), and causing injuries to hundreds of Palestinian worshipers. Moreover, many in Europe under the name of individual freedom insult the Quran, while the Pakistani army remain silent on the fundamental issues of the Ummah. It does nothing to harm the interests of the US, Europe, India and the Jewish state, but fiercely sheds the blood of their brothers in Afghanistan.

Such a massive problem doesn’t apply to Pakistan only, but to all of those traitorous rulers whose governments are at odds with one another over colonial demarcations. The tyranny of the Iranian regime in Syria and Afghanistan; the war waged by Saudis in Yemen; the attacks and military interventions by Turkey in Syria and Libya … all and all have been and/or will be aimed at ensuring both the national interests and satisfaction of the Western and Eastern powers.

Undoubtedly, this problem will continue as long as the Muslims of the region live under the imposed borders [the legacy of British colonialism] in the region, and the political leaders happen to deceive the public in the name of national interests, national borders and other so-called nationalistic trickeries, exploiting them against one another. In fact, the colonialism has reduced our political vision to restricted borders, averting us to see the big picture.

Hizb ut Tahrir calls upon the Muslims of the region and the people in power that instead of fighting one another (which truly declines the energy of Islamic Ummah), they must join hands to remove the cancerous borders by uniting Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia under the rule of the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. Undoubtedly, these three lands are considered as a single body in terms of religion, geography, history and relations, so any imposed borders should not last longer than this to further deepen the division and weakness of the Muslims in the region. In fact, the power of Muslims lies in unity as well as establishing a single state under the banner of Islam – a state whose arm would be composed of the people of the tribes and Mujahideen of Afghanistan, whose heart would lie in the Central Asia and whose soul and mind would come from the Muslims of Pakistan. Such a government will indisputably be one of the leading states in the world. Otherwise, any version other than the unity and establishment of a single Islamic state will increase the scope of enmity and humiliation in the region, turning us into small pieces for heinous predators such as the US, China and India. Therefore, do abide by the instruction of Allah (swt) and His Prophet (saw) who call the Ummah for unity.

«لا تَرْجِعُوا بَعْدِي كُفَّارًا، يَضْرِبُ بَعْضُكُمْ رِقَابَ بَعْضٍ»

“Do not return to disbelief after me, for some of you will behead others!”