Uniting the Call and Rows are True Calls Meant to be Used for Falsehood

Under the guidance of the leaders of the linked factional system, there have been many calls on both sides of the so-called liberated areas in recent times to unite under one leadership that brings them together.

O Muslims in the Blessed Land of Ash-Sham:

Twelve years have passed since the life of the blessed ash-Sham revolution, during which the people of Ash-Sham tasted all forms of torment, including killing, injustice, oppression, displacement, deprivation, arrest and genocide. All these years and all this suffering did not constitute a motive for unity among the leaders of the linked factional system, and each faction continued to fight alone, or within the so-called “operation rooms”, until the situation in the revolution reached what it is now. Not only that, but factional fighting broke out between the components of the factional system, which led to the liquidation of many factions and their displacement from the scene, and all of this was based on the policies of the so-called supporting countries based on the rule of “divide and rule”, which was and still feeds the leaders of the linked factional system from the poison of dirty political money, so every leader of a linked faction was keen on the independence of his faction for the love of money and control.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the abode of Islam:

Undoubtedly, the unity of the rows and the call is a Shar’i duty, a popular demand, and an urgent necessity, when this unity is based on holding to the rope of Allah the Almighty Alone, and those in charge of it seek to achieve His pleasure by overthrowing the regime and establishing the rule of Islam. However, when this unity is based on the directives of the intelligence of the so-called supporting countries, on top of which is the intelligence of the Turkish regime, and those in charge of it seek to gain the satisfaction of the Kafir West by implementing reconciliation with the tyrant of the Sham, or the so-called political solution, then they are undoubtedly calls not intended for the sake of Allah Almighty, but are intended for falsehood.

O Muslims in the Blessed Land of Ash-Sham:

There is no doubt that concluding a reconciliation with the tyrant of ash-Sham requires one party representing the so-called “opposition,” as it is one of the prerequisites for peace, similar to what happened when the so-called Negotiating Committee was formed, which was considered as the only party to negotiate with the tyrant of ash-Sham, and was given false legitimacy in the Riyadh Conference to which representatives of many components of the linked factional system were invited. Therefore, you must realize that the goal of calls for unity is not the overthrow of the criminal regime, but on the contrary, the goal is to reconcile with it and reproduce it anew, and the first practical steps for that is to open the crossings of normalization with it, and that the goal of calls for unity is not the application of the Shariah of Allah the Almighty and to abide by His Commands, but quite in the contrary, its aim is to implement the secular system and abide by the orders of supporters, and that the aim of conducting marches calling for unity is to use the people incubator as a legitimate cover for the crime to be committed, starting with the crime of factional fighting, and not ending with the crime of peace with the tyrant of Ash-Sham.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the abode of Islam:

Allah (swt) says:

[وَاعْتَصِمُوا بِحَبْلِ اللَّهِ جَمِيعاً وَلَا تَفَرَّقُوا]

“And hold firmly to the rope of Allah and do not be divided.” [TMQ Aali-Imran:103]. Allah the Almighty has specified that holding fast to his rope and not the ropes of the intelligence of the so-called supporting countries, then said:

[جَمِيعاً]

“All of you” i.e., holding fast to the rope of Allah, the Mighty and Sublime, must be done collectively, and not for each person to hold fast individually. Then He forbade disunity. This is because mass collective actions are productive and effective actions that lead to correcting the course of the revolution and reaching its desired goal when it has a conscious and sincere political leadership that adopts a clear political project emanating from the belief of the people of Ash-Sham.

And your brothers in Hizb ut Tahrir, the pioneer who does not lie to its people as you have always been accustomed to it, it brings to you the clear and crystallized political project that emanates from the creed of Islam, so put your hands in its hand, so that we all march, holding fast to the rope of Allah the Almighty, severing the ropes of the demons of men and jinn that seek to bury the revolution of Ash-Sham and waste the sacrifices of its people, as in that is the life of glory, empowerment and victory.

Allah (swt) said:

[يا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Al-Anfal:24].

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

25 Rabi’ I 1444 – Friday, 21st October 2022

No: 06 / 1444

(Translated)