Unify Muslim Lands!

All Muslim Lands are under the obligation to rule by Islam, through the Khilafah. Just like Salah, we do not have any other example to imitate, but that of the Prophet ﷺ. The Khulafaa Rashidun (ra) ruled by Islam according to his ﷺ methodology, and so must we. Just because a hukm of Islam was mis-implemented, does not mean it is abrogated. Instead, it must be restored to its original shape and form. If some people of rule in the past abused power, this does not absolve the Muslim Lands of their responsibility to live by the rules of Allah ﷻ. The Shariah of our beloved Prophet Muhammad ﷺ establishes that there must be an authority, ruling by Islam. The Seerah of the Last Messenger ﷺ established that he was ordered by Allah ﷻ to actively seek power and authority, until Allah ﷻ finally granted him Nasr in al-Madinah al-Munawwarah. After the Second Pledge of Aqabah, he ﷺ ruled by Islam practically.

Sunday, 07 Rajab-ul Muharram 1444 AH – 29 January 2023 CE

