Undercover in the House of Allah: The Betrayal of the NTA and the Public Exposure of the anti-Islampolicy

The article in NRC that was published last Friday was not left unnoticed. This article described how at least 10 municipalities, including Rotterdam, Zoetermeer and Delft, conducted undercover investigations in mosques in their respective cities. These municipalities sent investigators of the consultancy and research agency “Nuance door Training en Advies” (NTA) to said mosques.

First of all, it is without surprise that government agencies violate laws and regulations purposefully in their attempts to further suppress Muslims or to make their situation (more) difficult. However, the way they did it is most concerning, that is, by utilizing a private investigations firm established by Muslims. The usefulness of this method was summarized in the article of the NRC rather interestingly: “Contrary to municipal officials NTA employees do go outside, to the mosques and they manage to get in”. Terrorism coordinator NCTV also points municipalities to the special qualities of this company and who should be involved if there’s an information need regarding the events taking place in mosques in their municipality.

The special qualities to which the NCTV refers to is the trust relationship that the employees of the NTA have with the board of the mosques and their visitors. However, the manner in which these employees have shameless deployed themselves to “gain information” infringes the trust their brothers are entitled to. The Prophet (saw) said: «الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ لَا يَظْلِمُهُ وَلَا يَخْذُلُهُ وَلَا يَحْقِرُهُ» “A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim. He does not oppress him, he does not belie him and he does not despise him”. In this specific case a sales transaction was made at the expense of a brother as well as belying him since they acted to be someone they were not. The employees of the NTA should be aware that this transgression of the rights of their brothers will have to be accounted for on the Day of Judgment.

Furthermore, this case displays the structural violation of their own principles in their policy-making against Islam. We see the same hypocrisy when it comes to the case about funding of mosques, the judgment of the European Court regarding the ban of headscarves at the workplace, the ban on “antidemocratic” parties, insulting the Prophet (saw) and how the government agencies went out of their way during the Cornelius Haga Lyceum case just to name a few examples.

Hizb ut Tahrir has pointed towards the underlying roots of this apparent evil, time and time again and even classified it as the “anti-Islam policy” which is pushed to increase pressure upon the Muslims so that they exchange their fundamental principles with the secular “freedoms”. Tuzani spoke in an older NRC article on 16th of February 2019 about loyalty and that it is “a motivator/driver that is often underestimated” and how important this concept of loyalty is in the efforts against “radicalization”. Tuzani should realize that loyalty is far more important for upholding the relationship with the Creator (swt), that this loyalty is reserved for Islam and the Muslims and should not be sold against ample pocket money.

Muslims who participate in these projects of government agencies are infringing important principles of integrity as well as principles of Islam. We call upon the Muslims to increase their political awareness and to not offer a platform to people of whom they know are actively working towards criminalizing Islam.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ لاَ تَتَّخِذُواْ الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللّهَ لاَ يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ]

“O you who believe! Do not take the Jews and Christians as Awliya (friends, protectors, helpers), they are but Awliyaa of each other. And whoever does so will be counted as one of them. (as Awliya), then he is surely from them. Indeed, Allah does not guide those who are from the Dhalimun (oppressors).”[Surah al-Ma’ida: 51].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands

Press Release

10 Rabi’ I 1443 – Sunday, 17th October 2021

No: 03 / 1443