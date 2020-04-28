Under the Pretext of Preserving People’s Lives, the Government Prolongs the Quarantine

Adding Hardships on People with Measures that It Would not Dare to Carry Out Before the Defense Law!

The Coronavirus epidemic that spread globally was not the reason for which the defense law was imposed, as much as it was an opportunity that the regime and its government were waiting for to impose measures and exceptions unrelated to quarantine and precautions from the Coronavirus epidemic. The evidence for this is the improvisation and contradiction that appeared on the government in its decisions and defense laws issued from time to time for the gradual return to normal life.

Initially, it used the intimidation, fear and panic from the pandemic to be able to impose its measures, to completely lock down and quarantine people in their homes and stopping life and seeking livelihood, except for the times and locations (it specified), with a constant reminder of the disaster that would have been taken place, had it not been preceded by strict protection. The month passed and now the prime minister is talking about the continuation of the crisis for weeks and months, despite the decrease in cases of infection and control of the disease in general, which indicates that the regime in Jordan has not yet finished imposing the measures it is looking to implement on people, which is like an opportunity that has come to be exploited to carry out the soft repression that was not available before the Coronavirus. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «اللَّهُمَّ مَنْ وَلِيَ مِنْ أَمْرِ أُمَّتِي شَيْئًا فَشَقَّ عَلَيْهِمْ فَاشْقُقْ عَلَيْهِ وَمَنْ وَلِيَ مِنْ أَمْرِ أُمَّتِي شَيْئًا فَرَفَقَ بِهِمْ فَارْفُقْ بِهِ» “O Allah, who (happens to) acquire some kind of control over the affairs of my people and is hard upon them – be Thou hard upon him, and who (happens to) acquire some kind of control over the affairs of my people and is kind to them – be Thou kind to him”.

The regime and its government continue to prevent people from working to earn their living, and stopped them from opening their stores and practice buying and selling, except with disabling unfair conditions that are far from the solidarity and cooperation, repeated by the media spokesman of the government, and far from the responsibility of true care. The government practiced extortion in its worst form and its complications, whoever wants national aid, which does not fatten or remove hunger (useless), and whoever wants to carry on with his work and open his shop, is required to register in the Social Security even though this registration is optional, and there are more than 100 thousand institutions that are not registered.

Moreover, the government will not receive the fees for these procedures and will not pay the salaries of employees except through what is called registration in one of the electronic payment points on the mobile phone for those who do not have bank accounts, under the pretext of not handling cash by hand, and this necessarily needs the payment of the subscription fees online. And those who do not achieve these conditions will not be allowed to work. Is there more exploitation than this? Rather, what the regime wants is the personal information, data, and an inventory of the population, and access to their financial transactions, emptying their pockets and activating the unjust levies and taxation system. In addition to the government forcibly seized the modest salaries of employees by preventing civilian and military allowances for this year, and stopping the teachers’ bonuses that the regime’s government committed to at the beginning of the school year; these are the goals that the regime seeks from all these conditions and procedures.

In spite of the frequent reports about controlling the epidemic in most parts of Jordan, except from locations that restrictions have been removed from, yet the government is still adopting the authoritarian tyrannical mentality in dealing with the people, by not enabling people to perform the rituals of prayer obligations, and Friday prayers in particular, and the obligation of Ramadan by allowing people to pray the Qiyam and fast and pray to Allah in the best manner in the mosques of Allah, which the regime insists on closing. The crime has become clear to people, all people almost in agreement of this, and the government’s excuses have become weaker than the spider’s house, the Messenger ﷺ said: «مَا مِنْ عَبْدٍ يَسْتَرْعِيهِ اللَّهُ رَعِيَّةً، يَمُوتُ يَوْمَ يَمُوتُ وَهُوَ غَاشٌّ لِرَعِيَّتِهِ، إِلَّا حَرَّمَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ الْجَنَّةَ» “Any governor in charge of Muslim subjects who dies while acting dishonestly towards them will be excluded by Allah from Paradise.”

The economic, taxation and blackmail measures that the regime and its government following to allow only those who abide by its terms to get out of the neck of the Corona crisis, and the defense laws that it imposes that erode the rights of people and prepare them to deal with the usurious capitalist economic system by dealing with electronic payment, and continuing to close down mosques with the possibility of taking the necessary measures to open them, and restricting those who fast by imposing a curfew before Iftar, the government would not have dared to impose all these measures before the Corona epidemic, and it would not have dared now except by the manifestations of bullying and tyranny that it is practicing, which is far away from the justification for preserving the health of the people that the government and its ministers claim when taking any new action.

The Ummah has become more aware of the regime’s games, lies, and its lack of concern except for its existence. All its concern is only to work on implementing the programs of the International Monetary Fund and implementing the terms of the Trump deal, and not out of concern for the lives and health of the people, but rather to subjugate them and blackmail them to accept these measures. The gas agreement with the usurping Jewish entity started only a few months, yet the entire population rejected it.

Just as the Ummah’s awareness grows that these ruling regimes existed only to serve the colonial kuffar, and to obliterate its Islamic civilization identity, their awareness and enthusiasm to work with workers to restore the Khilafah Rashida state (rightly guided caliphate) that is keen to enable it to please its Lord by establishing its rituals of prayers, zakat and fasting, and to protect its sanctities and wealth and restore them from the hands of Colonial Kuffar and their cronies.

الَّذِينَ يَسْتَحِبُّونَ الْحَيَاةَ الدُّنْيَا عَلَى الْآخِرَةِ وَيَصُدُّونَ عَن سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَيَبْغُونَهَا عِوَجاً أُولَٰئِكَ فِي ضَلَالٍ بَعِيدٍ

“The ones who prefer the worldly life over the Hereafter and avert [people] from the way of Allah, seeking to make it (seem) deviant. Those are in extreme error” [Ibrahim: 3]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Saturday, 02nd Ramadan 1441 AH

25/04/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 10