Under Islam, Pakistan will Escape the Debt Trap!

Pakistan spends more than half of collected taxes on interest payments.
In 2011, Pakistan’s debt was 10 trillion rupees. In 2021, Pakistan’s debt is around 40 trillion rupees In Islam, interest (Riba) is strictly forbidden.
Allah (swt) said,
[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا]
“O you who believe! Fear Allah and give up what remains from Riba.” [TMQ Surah al-Baqarah 2: 278].
The Khilafah will spend on the obligations, not the forbidden (Haraam).
Friday, 07 Rabii’ ul-Akhir 1443 AH – 12 November 2021 CE