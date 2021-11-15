Under Islam, Pakistan will Escape the Debt Trap!

Pakistan spends more than half of collected taxes on interest payments.

https://htmedia.zat.one/other/PK/2021/11/pk211112vid.mp4 In 2011, Pakistan’s debt was 10 trillion rupees. In 2021, Pakistan’s debt is around 40 trillion rupees In Islam, interest (Riba) is strictly forbidden. Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا]

“O you who believe! Fear Allah and give up what remains from Riba.” [TMQ Surah al-Baqarah 2: 278].

The Khilafah will spend on the obligations, not the forbidden (Haraam).

Friday, 07 Rabii’ ul-Akhir 1443 AH – 12 November 2021 CE