On April 5th, 2023, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) issued a press release stating that it has suspended its activities in Afghanistan until further notice. The reason for this suspension is the prohibition of female UN staff members by the Islamic Emirate from working in UN offices. Subsequently, UNAMA issued another statement condemning the ban on female UN staff members and issued multiple warnings to the Islamic Emirate. On April 12th, 2023, the spokesperson’s office of the Islamic Emirate issued a press release in response to a recent statement by UNAMA. In this regard, the Islamic Emirate defended its position and stated that “this is a domestic value of Afghanistan… we are committed to all of their [women’s] rights while considering all the religious and cultural values of our compatriots and supreme interests.”

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Afghanistan admires such stances of the Islamic Emirate, and is optimistic that such efforts would lead the current government towards taking decent measures and making fundamental Islamic decisions.

Although employment and working within a society is not exclusive to men only, humans regardless of their gender [male or female] can work and earn a living in an environment established by the Islamic social system. Islam permits women to work and do business, but it is not obligatory upon them – as in the Islamic social system, the responsibility of providing financial support lies on the shoulders of men while the arrangement of household tasks is the responsibility of women. However, the work of women at the United Nations offices is a different matter that needs to be taken into account. In addition to the corrupt and morally flawed working environment of the UN, the nature of this institution is rejected from its foundation. The United Nations, which is headed by the warring Kafir (infidel) states, has been established based on secular beliefs [separation of religion from politics] that promotes liberal values – which on the one hand aims to globalize these infidel beliefs and values by overseeing its implementation; and on the other hand, it guarantees the interests of the colonial states, including the United States, in the world.

The United Nations considers its activities and financial assistance to Afghanistan to be humanitarian while in reality it is an apparent deception. The organization promotes liberal values under the guise of humanitarian aid, and shows frustration when its desired values are violated. The funds [packages of cash delivered to a private bank] appear to be gratuitous; but in reality, they’re only distributed to affected Afghan families as far as their values-oriented and political objectives are not compromised. In the UN’s statement on April 5th, it was stated that “this prohibition is illegal under international law and unacceptable to the United Nations.” This means that defending its core values, beliefs, and laws is vitally important than anything else for this organization. However, the United Nations, under the guise of human rights and women’s rights, applies pressure on governments and promotes its values in societies using the so-called terms such as gender, rights of LGBTQIA+, sexuality, reproductive health and etc., as if it were a new and global religion. That is why this organization doesn’t even react regarding the prohibition of Muslim women from entering the Al-Aqsa Masjid in the month of Ramadhan or the ban on Muslim women in India from wearing Hijab, but immediately shows its hypocritical anger over the ban on Afghan women from entering the UN compounds. On the other hand, this organization is pursuing the United States’ Carrot and Stick policy against the Islamic Emirate.

On the one hand, it urges the Emirate to unstick its positions and values; and on the other hand, it secures the political interests of the United States. The recent statements by this organization reflect the Stick policy aimed at putting pressure on the Islamic Emirate. As in one part of its statement, the UN has warned that “it must be clear that any negative consequences arising from this crisis for the people of Afghanistan will be the responsibility of the de-facto authorities.”

Therefore, we must realize that such organizations are not only act as proper hubs for Westernization but also functions as heaven of espionage and political tools of Western powers. We are facing an institution [UN] that has helped the liberal religion become as a dominant system throughout the world after WWII. They consider the world as their private property and have arranged the global order based on their own infidel standards while this is the obligation of Muslim Ummah to spread Islam as a universal religion, making it prevail over all religions and systems across the globe.

All in all, such an explicit stance of the Islamic Emirate is admirable and must be supported, but if the positions [political arrays] of us are not differentiated in international relations; the fundamental policies of us are not declared; and our explicit positions are not based on Islam in every sense, the Ummah will fall into temptation and will find an unclear and inappropriate image of Islam and the Islamic state. This is the Islamic state that aims to fully implement Islam domestically and in international stage, and distinguishes the line between Kufr and Islam in both cultural and military arenas. This enables us, as a strong state with a strong ideology and culture being distinct from others, to enter in the ground and prove that Islam is the only solution in line with human nature and a global solution for humanity.

Indeed, only with the establishment of a great rightly guided Caliphate, we can establish the new Islamic order, implement Islam in all aspects and uproot the foundations of the infidel organizations in society.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who believe! If you stand up for Allah, He will support you, and He will strengthen your foothold.” [Surah Muhammad: 7]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

24 Ramadan 1444 – Saturday, 15th April 2023

No: Afg. 1444 / 07

(Translated)