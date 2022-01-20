UN Special Envoy for Sudan Volker Perthes Seeks to Bring Together the Political Parties in Sudan, the American Way

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Sudan, Head of the United Nations Mission to Sudan, Volker Perthes, launched an initiative, which he said was to gather the Sudanese parties to get out of the current political crisis, in consultation with what he called the Sudanese and international partners. He said that the initiative aims to support the Sudanese stakeholders to reach an exit from the current political crisis.

Immediately after Volker announced his initiative, most political forces welcomed it, as did America, Britain, the Arab League, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Egypt and others. Does this initiative really solve Sudan’s problems, and create stability in power?!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan affirm the following facts:

First: The current conflict for the seats of power between the military and civilians is in fact an international conflict, the main players in it are America and Britain. The military and civilians are nothing but tools of this conflict, and the young people who are killed in cold blood are the fuel of this conflict. What confirms our statement is the blatant interference and the cunning American movement through its embassy and envoys and what Britain is carrying out as well through its ambassador and envoys, and each of them supports one side against the other openly or secretly. America uses its tools (the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League).

Second: Volker’s call for this initiative is in the American way of resolving the Sudanese crisis, on the basis of a compromise solution that is based on the doctrine of the separation of religion from life. In which each party make concessions to reach a temporary agreement that does not solve the problem in a radical way, as what happened in the past through what is called the constitutional document in August 2019, that brought together conflicting partners.

Third: America will not give up control of Sudan through the military, and Britain is aware of this and will accept a small share of power in Sudan until it finds the appropriate opportunity to obstruct America’s projects in Sudan. Which is what Britain is doing now by pressuring the military to obtain more gains. Therefore, we find it compelled to agree to Volker’s initiative despite knowing that it is an American initiative.

In conclusion: We say that the compromise solution is an illusion that does not exist in reality, and it is a pacification of the crisis and not a solution to it. The radical solution to the crisis lies in the existence of a political idea based on a correct belief that convinces the mind and agrees with human instinct (fitra), and fills the heart with tranquility. This correct idea is only found in today’s world in the great Islam and its system, which emanates from its creed with rulings from Al-Latif Al-Khabeer under the shade of the state of Islam; the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

O politicians, and O soldiers, you are all Muslims, and sons of Muslims, so fear Allah in the blood of the youth of this Ummah, and shake off your hands from the initiatives of the colonial kuffar, who are enemies of the Deen. Give Nusra (military support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to restore the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of Prophethood; by which Muslims are glorious, and the kuffar are humiliated.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

6 Jumada II 1443 – Sunday 9th January 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 15