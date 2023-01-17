UAE Opens the Door to Sell Alcohol to Encourage “Tolerance” for the Haram

On the 3rd of January, 2023, The National reported that the UAE would be removing its 30% taxation on alcohol sales. The measures were described as an initiative to boost the tourism industry and leverage the seasonal migration of visitors that compete with the regional entities that attract non-Muslim visitors seeking pleasure in the global holiday season. Licenses to drink alcohol would also be made easier to obtain. Non-Muslim tourists can obtain a free alcohol permit valid for one month upon entry into the UAE.

Comment:

The facilitation of Haram practices in the UAE is part of a coordinated attack on Islamic values globally. We see how modernisation has polluted Saudi Arabian society by introducing more nightclubs, social arenas for free mixing and access to sources of entertainment that promote cultural viewpoints in opposition to Islam. The UAE has used alcohol access to lure tourists into monetising the region. It has also indirectly facilitated the normalisation of Emirati Muslims and ex-pat Muslims to accept the hated kufr practices in their lands. This is under the banner of tolerance and acceptance for diversity and inclusion of all nationalities. However, there is failure to understand that in Sharia law, there can be no compromise in allowing non-Muslims to have their way of life when it brings harm to the social life of the Khilafah and contradicts the clear commands of Allah (swt).

In the Khilafah (Caliphate), if the Amir of the State introduced such policies to promote economic development, he would be eligible for removal from his position. The entire Ummah would rise up in protest to challenge the laws of the Quran and Sunnah. The recent ease of alcohol circulation is a testing measure to allow other vices to enter society. We as Muslims must account our rulers for the abandonment of the ruling system of Islam and we must never bow to the measures of humankind over the laws of Allah (swt). Indeed, the punishment of Jahannam awaits us if we do!

(وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى ءَامَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ بَرَكَاتٍ مِنَ السَّمَآءِ وَالاَرْضِ وَلَكِن كَذَّبُوا فَاَخَذْنَاهُمْ بِمَا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُونَ)

“And if the people of the towns had believed and kept from evil, We would have certainly opened up for them blessings from the heaven and the earth, but they belied; so We seized them for what they used to earn.” [TMQ 7: 96]

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir