Twenty Years of Humiliation and Disgrace… Is there a Way Out?

Twenty years ago, America invaded Iraq under false pretexts, ignoring what is called international law, the Security Council, and even the whole world. It mobilized armies and led an international coalition of 32 countries to sanction Iraq. Under the pretext of occupying the State of Kuwait, a member of the United Nations, hiding the real aim represented by its interests, which it sought with a bundle of lies and deceit, then after its occupation of Iraq it implemented the federal system, which turned out to be nothing but sectarian quotas, as the country’s president is Kurdish, the prime minister is Shiite, and the speaker of parliament is Sunni, similar to what is happening in Lebanon. This action was the cause of the tearing of the fabric of Iraq, and the entry of the country into the midst of a devastating sectarian war that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent Muslims.

The one who scrutinizes the international situation and the actions of the state actors in it clearly sees the extent of the criminality of these states and their danger to humanity, as they are ready to abolish entire peoples in order to achieve political interests and seize wealth, and their rulers are liars in what they announce and declare, as the insidious liar Bush Jr. declared during his invasion for Iraq, that he came to liberate the people and build the country, but the truth was destruction, vandalism, and displacement.

Thus, the country was dominated by bloody conflicts, corruption and instability over the past twenty years, and a corrupt political class successively ruled it, which became a scourge on this people with its betrayals and corruption, then this was followed by handing over about a third of Iraq’s area to the state organization (ISIS) with a dirty plot from the pro-Iranian government and with a green light. From America, for a period specified by its President Obama, which is three years.

Yes, twenty years ago, people lived a life of injustice, fear and hunger.

Twenty years and hundreds of thousands of absentees, detainees, widows, orphans, displaced persons and refugees.

Twenty years since America claimed to liberate the country, mouths are silenced, and it is forbidden to speak the truth, even by force of arms and killing.

Twenty years and the country lacks the most basic types of services and care.

Twenty years during which chastity, honour, and morals declined, and vice, organized crime, and drugs spread.

Finally, after twenty years of this abhorrent occupation, devastation, and rotten democracy, the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jeanine Plasschaert, comes out to us to announce: “The system that was built [in Iraq] after 2003 is simply untenable. And if left as is, it will – yet again – backfire.”

O Muslims in Iraq: This is your situation after twenty years of occupation, so is there a way out? Is there hope for change?

For changing societies there are ways that Allah Almighty made clear to humankind through His messengers, peace be upon them. He did not leave them floundering in the depths of wandering and delusion, then He sealed them with His honorable Messenger Muhammad (saw) through whom the Arabs transformed from warring groups with different loyalties into a great nation in which nationalities melted and affiliations dissolved. And there was nothing left but loyalty to Islam.

O Muslims: So that you know that there is no way for you to get out of this miserable reality, and there is no way to change your condition, except by returning to the methodology of your Lord, and working hard to make the Shariah of Allah arbitrate by establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood upon the ruins of the systems of oppressive and unjust rule, so to Allah’s support we call you O Muslims to triumph with His support:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allāh, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” [TMQ Muhammad:7].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

18 Ramadan 1444 – Sunday, 9th April 2023

