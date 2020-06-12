Turkey’s Venture in Libya Safeguards American Interests

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday agreed on the need to collaborate to create the conditions for a peace process in Libya, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. [Dailysabah]

Will this be a turning point for Libya?

Comment:

Interestingly, both Turkey and Russia agreed that a new United Nations Libya envoy must be appointed swiftly. Turkey’s support for Libya’s UN’s supported government in Tripoli has helped shift the balance in the country, allowing the Tripoli-based forces to retake the capital’s airport and gain the advantage against the rival east-based forces, led by the pro-American general Khalifa Haftar. Egypt had called for a cease-fire starting on Monday, as part of an initiative that also proposed an elected leadership council for Libya. Haftar’s other supporters, Russia and the UAE, also welcomed the proposal. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that he has reached agreements with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that could herald a “new era” concerning Libya. Erdoğan made the comment in a television interview following a telephone call with the U.S. president but did not elaborate on the agreements reached. “After our talks on the transition process in Libya, a new era can begin between Turkey and the U.S.,” Erdoğan told state broadcaster TRT. “We had some agreements.” [Dailysabah]

Finally, it is evident that the US has gained the upper hand over Europe in forming a unity government comprising Western and Eastern regions of Libya, as well as stabilizing the country. By Turkey joining the conflict on the side of the government in Tripoli, Europe’s influence in the transition process has been marginalized. Despite General Haftar being cut down to size, he remains a loyal CIA asset, and will be used in the transitional process to expedite the formation of a unity government. Once again America has employed the services of Turkey and Russia to stabilize Libya, just as she used both powers to stabilize Syria and protect Assad’s rule.

As for a new era for Libya, Erdogan is not planning on restoring Wilayah of Tripolitania; on the contrary, he is looking to expand America’s sphere of influence in the horn of Africa. This is troublesome news for Europe, especially for UK, as its surrogates in Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco will be under relentless pressure to pro-American reforms or risk regime change whereby America will supplant them with US agents.

It is Ironic to see Turkey fulfilling America’s vision for the Maghreb in such a diligent manner. During the Barbary Wars (1800 to 1815), Turkey then representing the Ottoman Caliphate, joined forces with the Wilayah of Tripolitania to expel America from the Maghreb region. The Turks and the Muslims of the region clearly understood that Western powers were forbidden to have authority over Muslim lands. Allah (swt) states: وَلَنْ يَجْعَلَ اللَّهُ لِلْكَافِرِينَ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ سَبِيلًا “Allah will never allow the disbelievers to have a way over the believers”. [4:141].

Unless the Muslims of Libya reject foreign rule, the whole of the region will continue to remain under the domination of the Kafir colonialist powers with power potentially shifting from Europe to America. Likewise, the Turks must return to their Islamic roots and reject cooperation with Kafir colonialist powers like the EU, America and Russia. Allah says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا عَدُوِّي وَعَدُوَّكُمْ أَوْلِيَاءَ تُلْقُونَ إِلَيْهِمْ بِالْمَوَدَّةِ وَقَدْ كَفَرُوا بِمَا جَاءَكُمْ مِنَ الْحَقِّ “Oh you who have believed, do not take My enemies and your enemies as allies, extending to them affection while they have disbelieved in what came to you of the truth.” [60:1]. The Muslims of Libya and Turkey must work together to re-establish the Khilafah and establish a new era of prosperity and peace for the Muslims of Maghreb.

Abdul Majeed Bhatti